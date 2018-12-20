Despite some recent tension, all appears to be well between Kanye West and Travis Scott.

Just days after the “I Love It” rapper expressed his frustration with Scott on Twitter for letting Drake “sneak diss” him on the track “Sicko Mode,” he showed his support for the 26-year-old rapper by attending his Astroworld Tour stop in Los Angeles on Wednesday night with wife Kim Kardashian West.

“Kanye and Travis are fine,” a Keeping Up with the Kardashians source tells PEOPLE. “Travis is very chilled just in general. He let Kanye air his frustration over Drake, so Kanye doesn’t have any issues with Travis now.”

While at the show, Kardashian West, 38, posted videos to her Instagram Story of her and her husband enjoying Travis’ set. She later posted a photo posing with “Without Me” singer Halsey and her mom, Nicole Frangipane, as they sat next to each other in the audience. Halsey’s ex, G-Eazy, was also at the show but it’s unclear if he and Halsey had any interaction.

Halsey with @KimKardashian at Travis Scott’s concert last night pic.twitter.com/uT0J0H2GPq — Halsey Updates (@HalseyInsiders) December 20, 2018

Scott’s girlfriend, Kylie Jenner — who is Kardashian West’s youngest sister — was also in attendance at the show on Wednesday, as was another power couple — Beyoncé and JAY-Z. As fans recall, the Wests have had a strained relationship with Beyoncé and JAY-Z ever since they missed their 2014 wedding.

Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods was spotted at the concert, and she even took a ride on the onstage rollercoaster. Wiz Khalifa was also there.

After the concert, Scott took to Twitter to write, “NOT GON LIE LA NIGHT ONE. WOAH.” He will take the stage in Los Angeles for another performance on Thursday night.

NOT GON LIE LA NIGHT ONE. WOAH — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) December 20, 2018

Though Scott and West have been longtime friends and collaborators, Scott was brought into West’s longstanding feud with Drake specifically over the “Sicko Mode” lyrics in which both he and Drake rap about how they prefer “checks over stripes,” which references Nike, a brand they both have deals with, and Adidas, which makes West’s Yeezy sneakers.

The day after West called Scott out on Twitter on Dec. 13, he shared that he was meeting up with Scott and that there would “never be a checks over stripes line again on a Trav song.”

Shortly after, West tweeted that “it was all love” between them. But when Scott shared a photo of himself wearing some Nike merch on his Instagram story after, many fans assumed it was a jab at West.

Met with Trav at my crib this morning We expressed ourselves It’s all love — ye (@kanyewest) December 15, 2018

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Defends Travis Scott and Says He and Kanye West Have ‘Moved on’ from Their Feud Jenner defended her boyfriend and father of her 10-month-old daughter, Stormi, and she said that there was nothing but “positive energy” between Scott and her brother-in-law. “He’s not being petty,” she wrote on Twitter, alongside screenshots of Scott’s picture and one of West’s tweets referencing the Nike vs. Adidas lyric. “This is a sweatshirt design (the sock is a part of the design).” he’s not being petty. this is a sweatshirt design (the sock is apart of the design). everyone is good, moved on, living life. for anyone who wasn’t aware – travis has had a deal w Nike and still does. point is.. it’s all been talked out. It’s only positive energy. ♥️ https://t.co/E5eZHXjvvg — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) December 16, 2018 “Everyone is good, moved on, living life,” she added. “For anyone who wasn’t aware – travis has had a deal w Nike and still does. Point is.. It’s all been talked out. It’s only positive energy.” RELATED VIDEO: Travis Scott Says He and Kylie Jenner Will ‘Get Married Soon’: ‘I Gotta Propose in a Fire Way’