In a filing, Kanye West's attorney lists irreconcilable differences as the couple's reason for divorce

Kanye West Asks for Joint Custody, No Spousal Support in Response to Kim Kardashian's Divorce Filing

Kanye West is moving forward with his split from Kim Kardashian and has submitted a response to the divorce papers she filed two months ago.

According to a legal response filed by the rapper's attorney on Friday and obtained by PEOPLE on Monday, West, 43, requests joint legal and physical custody of their children: daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, who will turn 2 in May.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

West also asks for the court's right to award spousal support for either person to be terminated, the filing says.

In the document, West's counsel lists irreconcilable differences as the couple's reason for divorce, though a date of separation is not given.

West and Kardashian, 40, started dating in 2012 and tied the knot on May 24, 2014.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West Image zoom Kim Kardashian and Kanye West | Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Kardashian filed for divorce in February after nearly seven years of marriage.

At the time, sources told PEOPLE that neither the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star or West are contesting the prenup in place and they are nearing a settlement.

In January, however, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Kardashian had been working with high-profile divorce attorney Laura Wasser and planned to file for divorce. "They are just not on the same page when it comes to their future as a family," one insider said at the time. "And Kim is okay with it."

RELATED VIDEO: Caitlyn Jenner Wishes Kim Kardashian 'Nothing but the Best' After Kanye West Split

Amid the divorce, Kardashian has continued to live in the $60 million Hidden Hills mansion she shared with West, while the Yeezy designer has been back and forth between L.A. and his ranch in Wyoming.

"Kim plans on staying at the Hidden Hills house with the kids. This is their home and Kim doesn't want to move right now at least," one insider previously told PEOPLE.

"They both agree that the less stress the kids experience, the better. Kanye loves his kids. He wants them to be happy," the source added. "He doesn't want to fight with Kim about anything."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

A source close to West previously told PEOPLE that the 22-time Grammy winer "isn't happy," but "resigned to reality" after Kardashian filed for divorce.