Kanye West Appears to Recreate Chicago Childhood Home for Third Donda Listening Event

A third listening party for the rapper's tenth studio album Donda will be held Aug. 26 at Soldier Field in Chicago

Kanye West is getting sentimental for his next listening event.

The 44-year-old rapper is preparing for his third listening party for his highly anticipated tenth studio album, slated for Thursday at Soldier Field in Chicago. Donda was originally set to drop in July 2020 before before being pushed a year. The release of the new record has since been bumped week-to-week throughout August, with a drop date currently set for Friday.

Ahead of the event, photos of Soldier Field revealed that West is incorporating a light blue building into the set, which appears to be a replica of his childhood home, TMZ reports.

The snaps inside the stadium come shortly after the rapper posted a photo of his childhood home, located on the South Side of Chicago, on Instagram on Friday, deleting all previous photos on his account in the process. West did not caption the post, leaving his followers to speculate in the comments.

Kanye West Credit: Kanye West/Instagram

Despite delays in the album release, fans of the musician know the project is incredibly personal. Donda is named after the Grammy winner's late mother Donda West, who died at 58 following plastic surgery complications in 2007.

At the second listening event earlier this month, West presented a new rendition of his upcoming album, which featured the voice of his late mother.

Following the first listening event on July 22, West shared a now-deleted photo on Instagram of a room that appeared to be inside the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where he was reportedly staying while he completed the album.

Kanye West; Donda West Credit: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

The image showed a small, bare room that included a mattress and a wardrobe, where some clothes hung. Other belongings sat in a suitcase on the floor, while footwear and hand weights were sprawled along the room's perimeter.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Donda also marks West's first album since ex Kim Kardashian West filed for divorce in February after nearly seven years of marriage, which he alludes to in a song titled "Losing My Family." The project is also his first since the release of his 2019 gospel album Jesus Is King, which earned him a best contemporary Christian album Grammy.