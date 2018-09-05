Kanye West Apologizes to Drake After Kim Kardashian West Shuts Down Affair Rumors

Kanye West has apologized to Drake for his part in their ongoing feud.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, West addressed the clash. His words came just days after wife Kim Kardashian West shut down rumors that she once had a romantic relationship with the Canadian rapper.

“Sending good energy and love to Drake and family and crew,” West wrote, captioning a screenshot of a post from Drake’s Instagram account that showed his concert stage. “I haven’t seen the show in person but the images look incredible online.”

It was a rare compliment from West, who dropped his album, Ye, weeks before Drake’s own album, Scorpion.

Back in May, West appeared to orchestrate an attack on Drake by producing Pusha T’s latest album. The album contained a song that called out Drake for allegedly using a ghostwriter.

A war of words ensued, with Drake and Pusha T exchanging social media insults and diss tracks — the most scathing of which featured the latter actually exposing the fact that Drake had fathered a child with former adult-film star Sophie Brussaux. Drake would later verify the longtime rumors on Scorpion.

“I understand where the confusion started,” West tweeted on Wednesday. “Let me start by apologizing for stepping on your release date in the first place…”

That was around the time that West was igniting a media firestorm for his repeated proclamations of love for President Donald Trump. West was also in hot water after giving a fiery interview on TMZ Live, implying that slavery was a “choice” for African Americans.

“When I put the dates up I was a bit ramped up doing 25 tweets a day,” he said. “TMZ happened shortly after.”

West went on to explain that the two had been talking about collaborating on a song called “Lift Yourself,” a track West later released on his own in April.

“We were building a bond and working on music together,” West wrote. “We spoke about doing ‘Lift Yourself’ together I should have given you the opportunity for us to do this together before I released it.”

“Since we were building as friends and brothers, I should have spoken to Pusha about the Quentin Miller bar,” West added. “There should have been no songs with my involvement that had any negative energy towards you.”

Though West claimed he “never listened to either diss track that followed” between Pusha and Drake, he admitted he “did hear quotes from both songs after they were released.”

“I did not have any conversations about your child with Pusha,” West said. “I don’t play with the idea of people’s children after I spoke to [Wiz Khalifa] a few years earlier.”

“I understand Pusha’s issues as a man if someone mentions your fiancé men go mask off,” West said, referencing a jab Drake had made against Pusha in his diss track. “I’ve done the same myself at times. I love you and I love Pusha and we all have an admiration for each other’s craft.”

West’s thread ended with a promise that he would be coming to see Drake soon.

“This is all Jedi level,” West said. “I will be coming to your show within the next seven days to give love and be inspired by the art you have created.”

This isn’t the first time West has tried to squash his problems with Drake.

During a radio interview in August with 107.5 WGCI Chicago, West shot down rumors that he and Drake were feuding. “It ain’t no beef… We all got love for Drake,” he said, according to Fader.

While West added that he was confident they would “reconcile” despite their differences in the past, he did admit to being hurt by Drake.

“I feel that it was insensitive for him to, in any way, stress me out in any way after TMZ, while I’m in Wyoming healing, pulling the pieces together, working on my music,” West said.

Before West’s latest tweets, however, Drake hadn’t backed down.

During a recent performance in Chicago — West’s hometown — Drake switched up the lyrics to his 2015 single “Know Yourself.” instead of saying “Then Kanye dropped” he rapped “Then Kanye flopped.”

The artist was seemingly referring to Ye sales, which Scorpion outsold. Drake’s album also produced more hit singles, with all 25 tracks charting on the Billboard Hot 100 and three of them — “God’s Plan,” “Nice for What,” and “In My Feelings” — going to No. 1.

Drake also pokes at West on his new track, “No Stylist,” leaks of which were posted on Tuesday. In the clip, Drake raps, “I told her don’t wear no 350s ‘round me.”