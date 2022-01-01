Kanye West Announces Surprise New Year's Show in Same City Where Pete Davidson Is Hosting His Own
Kanye West said he's hosting a surprise concert in Miami, the same spot where his estranged wife Kim Kardashian's current flame, Pete Davidson, is co-hosting a special for NBC with Miley Cyrus
Kim Kardashian's current flame and estranged husband are taking Miami by storm.
On Friday, Kanye West announced in an Instagram post that he is hosting a surprise performance in the Floridian city, the same one where Pete Davidson is co-hosting a New Year's Eve special for NBC with Miley Cyrus.
Without captioning the post, West, 44, shared a poster that advertised a lineup featuring fellow rappers Future, Quavo and Justin LaBoy.
A specific location for the concert was not revealed.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
RELATED: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Are 'Really Cuddly and Affectionate with Each Other': Source
Earlier this month, a source told PEOPLE that West is still hoping that he and his estranged wife can work things out — even as she takes steps to make their split legally official.
An insider close to the rapper said that family and marriage are "important" to West, and that he's a "family man at heart [whose] love and commitment" to his ex and kids "will never change."
Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.
"He's not giving up without a fight. Kim is the mother of his children and he's not going to just let that go," the source said. "No matter if they're husband and wife, they'll always support each other. Her recent filing or any filing for that matter doesn't mean he's going to stop fighting to win her back."
Kardashian, 41, filed for divorce from the Donda rapper in February after nearly seven years of marriage and four children (North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3 ½, and Psalm, 2½).
RELATED VIDEO: Pete Davidson Is 'Exactly' What Kim Kardashian West 'Needed After Her Divorce': Source
The SKIMS founder — who has been dating Davidson since October — previously filed court documents requesting she be declared legally single. Kardashian asked the court to separate issues of child custody and property from her marital status, and also requested that her maiden name be restored.
In the documents, which were obtained by PEOPLE, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum said their marriage "has irremediably broken down," and that "there is no possibility of saving the marriage through counseling or other means."