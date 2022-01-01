Kanye West said he's hosting a surprise concert in Miami, the same spot where his estranged wife Kim Kardashian's current flame, Pete Davidson, is co-hosting a special for NBC with Miley Cyrus

Kanye West Announces Surprise New Year's Show in Same City Where Pete Davidson Is Hosting His Own

Kim Kardashian's current flame and estranged husband are taking Miami by storm.

Without captioning the post, West, 44, shared a poster that advertised a lineup featuring fellow rappers Future, Quavo and Justin LaBoy.

A specific location for the concert was not revealed.

Earlier this month, a source told PEOPLE that West is still hoping that he and his estranged wife can work things out — even as she takes steps to make their split legally official.

An insider close to the rapper said that family and marriage are "important" to West, and that he's a "family man at heart [whose] love and commitment" to his ex and kids "will never change."

"He's not giving up without a fight. Kim is the mother of his children and he's not going to just let that go," the source said. "No matter if they're husband and wife, they'll always support each other. Her recent filing or any filing for that matter doesn't mean he's going to stop fighting to win her back."

The SKIMS founder — who has been dating Davidson since October — previously filed court documents requesting she be declared legally single. Kardashian asked the court to separate issues of child custody and property from her marital status, and also requested that her maiden name be restored.