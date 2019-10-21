Kanye West Announces New Album Jesus Is King Will Be Released Oct. 25

Kanye West just confirmed the latest rumored release date for Jesus Is King, promising fans the long-awaited album will come out Oct. 25.

“JESUS IS KING OCT 25th,” the rapper tweeted, along with an image of a blue vinyl record stamped with his name and the album title.

After missing its promised debut date of Sept. 27, West told fans at the Jesus Is King: A Kanye West Experience event at George Washington University on Oct. 12 that the album would come out Oct. 25, according to Forbes.

West reportedly told the audience that the album was delayed because he was “making it better for y’all.”

West’s IMAX movie, also titled Jesus Is King, is scheduled for release the same day. The film promises to bring his famous Sunday Service to theatergoers.

Image zoom CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 21: Kanye West performs on stage for AAHH!! Fest 2014 at Union Park on September 21, 2014 in Chicago, United States. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Redferns via Getty Images)

In September, the rapper’s wife Kim Kardashian West tweeted that the album would be out on Sept. 27 and feature 12 songs with Christian-themed titles.

When the album never arrived, fans had flashbacks to last year, when West promised to release the album (titled Yandhi at the time) coinciding with his Saturday Night Live appearance in September 2018.

That date got pushed to Black Friday, but again wasn’t released. In the interim, West released a solo album titled Ye and a Kid Cudi collaboration, Kids See Ghosts.