Kanye West Announces Donda Sequel Album Donda 2, Produced by Future, Dropping in February

Future will executive produce Kanye West's latest album, which is set to drop Feb. 22

Kanye West is getting ready to release new music.

The 22-time Grammy Award winner, 44, teased the release of his latest album, Donda 2, on Instagram Thursday. In announcing his upcoming project, West posted a photo of a burning house with the date Feb. 22, 2022 emblazoned over.

Variety reports that the house pictured in the photo is West's childhood home in Chicago. The "Famous" rapper previously recreated the home and featured it in a Donda listening event over the summer.

He captioned the image, "DONDA2 COMING 2 22 22 EXECUTIVE PRODUCED BY FUTURE."

Along with his album reveal, West also shared an image on his Instagram Story explaining the significance of the Feb. 22 date.

The slide reads, "According to the stars, the United States is finally getting a spiritual makeover with its first-ever Pluto Return on Feb. 22, 2022. Astrologically, a Pluto return is when the heavenly body returns to the same position in a birth chart where it was when the chart began."

West's announcement comes after Universal Music executive Steven Victor hinted at the release in an interview Monday. Victor told Complex at the time, "We're working on Donda 2," before adding that the album is "coming sooner than you think."

"The procession is starting and it's not stopping," Victor told the outlet.

Donda 2 follows the release of West's most recent album, Donda, which dropped in August 2021. The album was named after the artist's late mother, Donda West, who died in 2007 at age at 58 following plastic surgery complications.

West has been nominated for multiple Grammy Awards for Donda, including Album of the Year, Best Rap Album and Best Rap Song for the track "Jail."

Earlier this month, he released a single earlier this month titled "Eazy," in which he rapped about Pete Davidson, who is currently dating his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

West mentions his near-fatal 2002 car crash in the single, rapping, "God saved me from that crash/ just so I can beat Pete Davidson's ass."