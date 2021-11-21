Kanye West and Drake Team Up for 'Free Larry Hoover' Benefit Concert After Ending Feud

Last week, the Donda rapper requested the pair squash their beef and perform in support of convicted felon Larry Hoover

Kanye West and Drake are teaming up for a "Free Larry Hoover" benefit concert to raise awareness and support for convicted felon Larry Hoover.

On Saturday, the Donda rapper, 44, announced that he and the Toronto-based rapper, 35, will perform together at the L.A. Coliseum in Los Angeles on Dec. 9. He captioned the post on Instagram, "God's Plan 🕊."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Hoover, who co-founded the Gangster Disciples gang, is currently serving six life sentences in a Colorado prison. In 1997, he was found guilty of murder, conspiracy, extortion, and money laundering, among other charges.

The L.A. Coliseum's event page says the concert will "raise awareness and support for Larry Hoover and the cause of prison and sentencing reform."

"I Believe This Event Will Not Only Bring Awareness to Our Cause but Prove to People Everywhere How Much More We Can Accomplish When We Lay Our Pride Aside and Come Together," West said in a statement.

Last week, West asked Drake to join him on stage in a video shared by J Prince on Twitter, "with the ultimate purpose being to free Larry Hoover."

"I'm making this video to address the ongoing back-and-forth between myself and Drake," West said in the video. "Both me and Drake have taken shots at each other, and it's time to put it to rest."

On Tuesday, West shared photo on Instagram of the duo posing with J Prince, which he captioned with a single dove emoji. In his own post from the meet-up, Drake shared a video of himself with his arm around West.

Kanye West attends the Fast Company Innovation Festival - Day 3 Arrivals on November 07, 2019 in New York City. Kanye West | Credit: Brad Barket/Getty

In an interview with the Murder Master Music Show posted Wednesday on YouTube, Hoover's son, Larry Hoover Jr., confirmed that the rappers were planning to link up in support of his father's release from prison.

"We're going to get the word out to as many people as we possibly can, and then the word will go further from there," Hoover Jr. said. "We gotta let the powers that be know that we want Larry Hoover in our community. That's gonna be a big way to do it."

"Plus, we want to show people of other communities that we can come together in peace, and I would like for it to turn into a trickle-down effect for other entertainers," he added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Hoover Jr. also suggested that West and Drake may not be the only musicians performing at the concert. "Kanye and Drake, they have star power. I don't know who else may be there," he said.

West and Drake began as friends and collaborators before their relationship took a turn for the worst in recent years. Among their reported beefs include West's alleged involvement in 2018 leak of the news that Drake has a son and rumors that the Certified Lover Boy artist hooked up with West's now-estranged wife Kim Kardashian West. (She denied having any romance with Drake in September.)

The announcement for the benefit concert comes weeks after Drake performed with Travis Scott at the tragic Astroworld Festival, where 10 individuals were fatally wounded and hundreds more were injured.

"I've spent the past few days trying to wrap my mind around this devastating tragedy," he wrote in a statement on Instagram days after the event. "I hate resorting to this platform to express an emotion as delicate as grief but this is where I find myself."

"My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering," he added. "I will continue to pray for all of them, and will be of service in any way I can. My God be with you all."