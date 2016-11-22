Ambulance Was Called on Kanye West for 'Psychiatric Emergency,' Emergency Radio Traffic Reveals

Newly-released dispatch audio from the day Kanye West was hospitalized for exhaustion reveals that authorities were called to the scene of a “psychiatric emergency,” TMZ reports.

The 35-year-old rapper was hospitalized for exhaustion on Monday, but the site reports that West was taken to UCLA Medical Center for a psychiatric evaluation after “acting erratically,” reportedly at trainer Harley Pasternak’s home.

In radio dispatch traffic from the Los Angeles Fire Department obtained by TMZ, emergency crews are heard describing the incident as a “psychiatric emergency.”

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call at about 1:20 p.m. for a disturbance, PEOPLE confirms, and the Los Angeles Fire Department took over when it was clear it was a only a medical emergency. A police report was not filed because there was no crime, and West “was medically stable” when he was taken to the hospital, an LAFD spokesman tells PEOPLE.

A source previously told PEOPLE that West “was not restrained” and “went to the hospital at will under the advice of his physician. He’s fine.” On Tuesday morning, the source added, “My understanding is he has slept intermittently and eaten as well. But the sleep deprivation thing is real.”

The hospitalization comes after the “Ultralight Beam” rapper canceled the remaining 21 dates of his Saint Pablo tour following a lengthy rant about stars like Jay Z and Beyoncé at a concert on Saturday.

Although rumors have circulated about the state of the star’s mental health, a source close to West previously told PEOPLE that he’s not in the midst of any sort of breakdown.

“It’s nothing like that,” the source tells PEOPLE. “He’s just exhausted. He’s been working around the clock on fashion design, both on his own line and the Adidas line. He’s a notorious workaholic, so balancing both that work — which is extremely important to him — and the rigors of the tour every night, it really wore him out.”

Meanwhile, stars like Janelle Monáe, Marlon Wayans and Emile Hirsch have taken to social media to send well wishes the rapper’s way.