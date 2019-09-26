Kanye West Delays Jesus Is King Album Originally Due Out Friday: Reports

Yeezus giveth, and Yeezus delayeth.

Kanye West’s upcoming gospel album Jesus Is King will not be released this Friday as planned, sources told Variety and Billboard, respectively.

Earlier this month, his wife Kim Kardashian West tweeted that the project would be out on Sept. 27 and feature 12 songs with Christian-themed titles. West’s website later posted the same information, and the rapper himself mentioned the new album during a recent Sunday Service performance.

Representatives for West did not immediately respond to EW’s request for comment.

Despite reports of a delay, Kardashian West reshared a tweet Thursday stating that the project is still slated for Friday.

Kanye West

This is not the first time West has shifted his release dates. After a summer of G.O.O.D. Music releases last year, including his solo album Ye and his Kid Cudi collaboration Kids See Ghosts, West originally promised to release an album titled Yandhi coinciding with his Saturday Night Live appearance in September 2018. That date got pushed to Black Friday, and by the end of the year, its release date was up in the air.

This summer, a collection of West songs leaked online, with many fans attributing them as Yandhi tracks. Kardashian’s tweet came shortly after, on Aug. 29.