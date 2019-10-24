Kanye West Responds to Backlash After Commenting on Wife Kim Kardashian's Sexy Clothing Choices

Kanye West is addressing the comments he made over Kim Kardashian West‘s “too sexy” appearance.

Ahead of the release of his new album, Jesus Is King, Kanye, 42, sat down for a lengthy interview with Beats 1’s Zane Lowe on Apple Music and opened up about everything from his spirituality and music to his troubling past.

The rapper also discussed the comments he made on a recent Keeping Up with the Kardashians episode, in which he bickered with Kim, 39, the night before the Met Gala after expressing his disapproval of his wife’s corset and Thiery Mugler dress.

“I suffer and I appreciate the suffering because we can feel a little bit of what Jesus experienced, but I suffer on social media,” Kanye explained to Lowe during the interview. “There are other married men that I know are happy to hear me say that.”

“Social media prompts women, in particular, to put out content that they wouldn’t in the past,” he continued. “When I was younger and I wanted to see something like that I had to pay someone who was older … Now I have friends who have kids in high school and it’s readily available.”

During the Oct. 13 episode of KUWTK, Kanye told Kim that he was skeptical about the provocative dress, which the KKW Beauty mogul said had taken eight months to create.

“I went through this transition where being a rapper, looking at all these girls and looking at my wife, like, ‘Oh my girl needs to be just like the other girls showing their body off,'” he said. “I didn’t realize that that was affecting my soul and my spirit as someone who is married and the father of now … about to be four kids.”

“A corset is a form of underwear,” he added, before asking, “It’s hot, for who though?“

He later told Kim, “You are my wife and it affects me when pictures are too sexy.”

However, Kanye’s criticisms did not go over well with his wife, who slammed him for providing his input on the outfit last minute and for giving her “really bad anxiety” and “negative energy.”

“You built me up to be this sexy person and confidence and all this, and just because you’re on a journey and transformation doesn’t mean I’m in the same spot with you,” Kim told her husband.

“Okay, all right. Okay, all right cool,” a visibly annoyed Kanye said before walking out of the room.

Despite the spat, the couple eventually made up and appeared to put the issue behind them as they walked the Met Gala carpet together.

Since then, Kim has remained by her man’s side as he prepares to release his new album and accompanying IMAX film of the same name. On Wednesday night, she was in attendance for Kanye’s special screening event in Los Angeles.

The mother of four documented the evening at length on her Instagram Stories as her husband debuted the film and played a selection of songs from the upcoming album.

One track features the chorus “Closed on Sunday / You my Chick-fil-A,” referencing Chick-fil-A’s religious policy of closing all of its locations every Sunday. “Hold the selfies / Put the ‘gram away / Get your family / Now hold hands and pray,” Kanye raps in the song.

The highly anticipated gospel album, which was originally scheduled to drop on Sept. 27, is Kanye’s first since 2018’s Ye. The accompanying movie is intended to resemble Kanye’s Sunday Service.

A source recently told PEOPLE that Kim is “really his biggest fan” and “much prefers his new album over previous ones.”

“She loved being part of his event last night,” the source said of Kim. “Kanye’s fans were beyond excited and Kim felt so proud of him.”

“This [album] is so much more mature and spiritual,” the source explained. “Like music that their kids can actually listen to. It doesn’t have any foul language. She loves how Kanye is evolving.”