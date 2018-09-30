Chris Evans Slams Kanye West's 'Maddening' Call for Abolition of Amendment That Outlawed Slavery

Chris Evans is criticizing Kanye West‘s call for the abolition of the 13th Amendment to the Constitution of the United States, saying the rapper’s tweet is “maddening.”

It all started Sunday as West, 41, captioned a Twitter photo of himself wearing a pro-Donald Trump Make America Great Again hat on a private plane, “This represents good and America becoming whole again. We will no longer outsource to other countries. We build factories here in America and create jobs. We will provide jobs for all who are free from prisons as we abolish the 13th amendment. Message sent with love.”

A rep for West did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Ratified in 1865 after the Civil War, the 13th Amendment abolished slavery and involuntary servitude, but also “allowed for prisoners to be used as slave labor,” tweeted writer Yashar Ali, who tried to make sense of West’s message. “But he doesn’t articulate that in his tweet, leaving people confused and others delighted.”

Evans was not one of those delighted people. “There’s nothing more maddening than debating someone who doesn’t know history, doesn’t read books, and frames their myopia as virtue,” tweeted the Captain America actor, 37.

“The level of unapologetic conjecture I’ve encountered lately isn’t just frustrating, it’s retrogressive, unprecedented and absolutely terrifying,” Evans concluded.

It’s been a political weekend for West, whose lengthy off-air, pro-Trump rant at Saturday Night Live was met with some boos from the audience while making the show’s stars “uncomfortable,” a source told PEOPLE.

Responding to West’s support, Trump tweeted on Sunday, “Like many, I don’t watch Saturday Night Live (even though I past hosted it) – no longer funny, no talent or charm. It is just a political ad for the Dems. Word is that Kanye West, who put on a MAGA hat after the show (despite being told ‘no’), was great. He’s leading the charge!”

West began the controversial performance by singing, “I wanna cry right now. Black man in America, you’re supposed to keep what you feel inside right now. And the liberals bully you and tell you what you can and cannot wear, where you and they can’t not stare. And they look at me and say, ‘It’s not fair. How the hell did you get here?’ Well…”

Wearing a Make America Great Again hat, he then delivered an unexpected speech in front of SNL performers like Colin Jost and host Adam Driver. “Actually, blacks weren’t always Democrats,” he started. “It’s like a plan they did to take the fathers out the homes and promote welfare. Does anybody know about that? That’s the Democratic plan.”

After receiving sparse claps, West continued, “And what this shows is we can’t be controlled by monolithic thought. You can’t always have when you have a black subject matter like Cosby that you have to have a black comedian talk about it.”

Motioning to SNL funnyman Michael Che, West said, “You know what I mean?”

West, who replaced Ariana Grande as the musical guest after she had to drop out, said, “It’s so many times that I talk to a white person about this, and they say, ‘How could you support Trump? He’s racist.’ Well if I was concerned about racism, I would have moved out of America a long time ago. We don’t just make our decisions off of racism. I’ma break it down to you right now: If someone inspires me and I connect with them, I don’t have to believe in all they policies.”

The Kardashian crew was out in full force to show support for the performance: West’s wife Kim Kardashian West, 37, and daughter North, 5, danced along to his performances during the show, and Kourtney Kardashian, 39, and Scott Disick, 35, were also in attendance for the spectacle.

Chris Rock recorded West’s speech on his Instagram Story and seemed to whisper at one point, “My God.”

“But this man is a builder,” West said of Trump. “And when I said I’m running in 2020, all my smart friends talked so much s— about me. And when I saw that man win, I said, ‘See, I told you. I could have been there.’”

In response, an audience member yelled, “F— Trump.” West added, “Now you got a situation where we need to have a dialogue and not a diatribe because if you want something to change, it’s not going to change by saying, ‘F— that person.’ Try love. Try love. Try love. Try love.”

Some audience members laughed. “You see they laughing at me. You heard ’em, they scream at me, they bully me,” said West. They bullied me backstage they said, ‘Don’t go out there with that hat on.’ They bullied me backstage. They bullied me. And then they say I’m in a sunken place. You want to see the sunken place? Okay, I’ma listen to y’all now.”

He removed his MAGA hat before putting it back on. “Or I’ma put my Superman cape on, which means you can’t tell me what to do,” he said. “Follow your heart and stop following your mind. That’s how we’re controlled. That how we’re programmed. If you want the world to move forward, try love.”

“No one bullied him about wearing the MAGA hat,” a source told PEOPLE. “He wore it in promos and all week before the show even aired and was asking everyone if they thought he should wear the hat, interns, anyone walking by who would listen.”