Kanye West Shares Sweet Throwback Photo with His Mother Donda One Day After Death Anniversary

Kanye West is remembering his late mother.

On Thursday, one day after the anniversary of West's mother's death, the rapper (who legally changed his name to Ye last month) shared a throwback photo on social media in remembrance.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the photo of the rapper, 44, as a baby — he is held in his mother's arms as they both smile at each other. He left the caption section empty — allowing the photo speak for itself.

Donda West, his mother, died in 2007 following complications from a plastic surgery. She was 58.

Earlier this year, West named his 10th studio album Donda after her. Additionally, a track from the album titled "Losing My Family," begins with a voiceover of his mother offering words of advice about love and marriage.

"Two lessons that he passed along to his children," she says in the song. "The first is that no matter what, you never abandon your family. The second was that no matter what, you love unconditionally."

His hit song 2005 "Hey Mama" is also a tribute to his mother.

Kanye West, Donda West Kanye West and Donda West | Credit: Vince Bucci/Getty

On Monday, the rapper made an attempt to put his feud with Drake "to rest."

"I'm making this video to address the ongoing back-and-forth between myself and Drake," he said in a video shared by J Prince on Twitter. "Both me and Drake have taken shots at each other and it's time to put it to rest."

West even invited Drake, 35, to perform with him next month.

RELATED: Kanye West Is Selling His Massive Wyoming Ranch for $11 Million – Potentially at a Huge Loss

"I'm asking Drake on December 7 to join me on stage as a special guest to share the two biggest albums of the year live in Los Angeles with the ultimate purpose being to free Larry Hoover," he said, referring to the co-founder of the Gangster Disciples gang, who is currently in prison in Colorado. West mentions Hoover on Donda, according to Pitchfork.

He concluded his statement with, "I believe this even will not only bring awareness to our cause but prove to people everywhere how much more we can accomplish when we lay our pride to the side and come together."