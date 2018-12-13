Kanye West is having fun with nature!

On Wednesday, West, 41, visited The Night Garden at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden in Miami, Florida, where he met a talking and beatboxing tree.

In a clip shared by the rapper on Twitter, the tree, who has eyes, a nose, and a mouth, asks West “What are you famous for?”

Considering his eventful year, which includes his controversial TMZ interview, his support of President Donald Trump and of course the postponing of his highly anticipated album Yandhi, West answered by saying “Everything.”

The tree then says, “Let me ask you a question Kanye, it’s been plaguing my mind for a while. Do you make your Yeezys in size tree?”

West then bursts into laughter as the tree adds: “I’ve been looking for a pair but no one has them.”

The tree then went on to ask the father of three if he’s ever met a beatboxing tree.

“Uh, I think I have now,” West said in response.

“Yes, you have,” the tree says before beginning to beatbox.

Impressed by the tree’s skills, West starts freestyling over the beat. “Rapping with the tree,” West said.

“You did an excellent job Kanye. Everybody give Kanye a round of applause,” the tree said.

Kanye West performing at the Skins Album Release Party in Miami Jordan Krate

The tree then asked what brought West to the garden this evening and West said “The spirit.”

West’s time in Miami has been pretty busy.

In town to celebrate annual Art Basel festivities the rapper stepped out solo this year as wife Kim Kardashian chose not to attend.

While making the rounds of restaurants, music events and nightclubs — even giving a surprise performance at the posthumous album release party for XXXtentacion—West appeared to be having a good time.

“He was down for mostly music events,” says a Miami source. “Over the weekend he stopped into Bar Bevy and grabbed dinner with Jonathan Cheban at Swan in Miami’s Design District, did an impromptu performance of his new song with XXXtentacion and partied late into the night at Story with Lil Wayne.”