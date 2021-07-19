Kansas Violinist and Frontman Robby Steinhardt Dies at 71 from Acute Pancreatitis: 'True Fighter'

"It is with an extremely heavy broken heart that I have to announce to the world, we have lost one of the most incredible people of our time," Steinhardt's wife Cindy wrote on Facebook

Violinist Robby Steinhardt of group Kansas has died.

On Saturday, Steinhardt — the musician responsible for Kansas' best violin solos on tracks such as "Dust in the Wind" and a founding member of the group — died after suffering from acute pancreatitis, according to a public statement by his wife Cindy Steinhardt. He was 71.

"It is with an extremely heavy broken heart that I have to announce to the world, we have lost one of the most incredible people of our time…. Robby Steinhardt has passed away," his wife wrote on Facebook, sharing that Steinhardt was admitted into the hospital in May, placed on life support and "wasn't expected to live through the night."

However, "Like the true fighter he is, he managed to spring back much to the amazement of his entire medical staff. Once again, he cheated death and the road to recovery had begun," she wrote, referring to a heart attack he faced in 2013.

Cindy continued by saying he was placed in a rehab facility 65 days later "to build his strength," but a fever set in, his blood pressure was "uncontrollable" and he faced sepsis once again.

"He greeted me with a smile, open arms and kisses. His daughter Becky called. They had a beautiful, happy, conversation together," she wrote. "Six minutes later as I held him to keep him warm, he died in my arms at 6:30pm Saturday July 17, 2021."

Steinhardt was set to go on a tour after recording his first-ever solo album with producer Michael Franklin and was looking forward to "being back on stage doing what he loved," Cindy wrote.

Robby Steinhardt of Kansas Robby Steinhardt | Credit: Bob Riha, Jr./Getty

"We are beyond devastated as our lives were about to start a new adventure," she wrote, before adding, "I've always tried to share our lives with you but I ask you to please respect this heavy time of grief. I encourage you to share your stories and pictures of Robby on his page."

"My only regret is that I can't share them with him to show him how much he is loved," she ended her note. "Hug your loved ones, be happy, stay safe and be well."

Steinhardt played violin with the group from its formation in 1973 through 1982 before stepping away from the group and returning from 1997 to 2006.

Kansas recorded hit songs such as "Dust in the Wind," "Carry on Wayward Son," "Point of Know Return" and "Play the Game Tonight."

The group's song "Crossfire" was nominated for best inspirational performance at the 1982 Grammys.