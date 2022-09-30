Kal Penn Danced with a Strawberry at Harry Styles Concert: 'There Might Have Been Two Vodkas Involved'

The actor, who stars in the new horror film, Smile, and the upcoming Disney+ limited series, The Santa Clauses, spoke to PEOPLE for One Last Thing

By
Julie Jordan
Julie Jordan Headshot
Julie Jordan

Julie Jordan is an Editor at Large for PEOPLE. She has been with the brand for 25 years, holding various roles in the Los Angeles Bureau including Associate Bureau Chief. In 2006, she relocated to the Midwest where she continues to cover all things entertainment and Hollywood, including celebrity covers, features and specials such as Sexiest Man Alive and the Beautiful Issue.

Prior to joining PEOPLE, Jordan freelanced for magazines such as SOUTHERN LIVING and graduated from the University of Missouri with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism. She is well-versed in what it takes to be the Sexiest Man Alive (having interviewed 11 of them for their cover stories) and considers shooting a confetti cannon on-stage alongside Garth Brooks during his performance of "Friends in Low Places" a career highlight.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 30, 2022 07:25 PM
Kal Penn
Photo: Gabe Sachs

Kal Penn isn't afraid to let the music move him.

At a recent Harry Styles concert, Penn, 45, admits he "honestly didn't know what to expect. I show up, and from the time it starts, I'm dancing my face off." The actor noticed a particular fan in the row in front of him who was wearing a strawberry costume. "She's throwing down from the very beginning," he recalls. "By the end, I was like, 'I'm dancing with you.' There might have been two vodkas involved."

Penn, who stars in the new horror film, Smile, and the upcoming Disney+ limited series, The Santa Clauses, spoke to PEOPLE for One Last Thing:

Last time I cried: I popped into Dunkin' Donuts, and there was an English bull­ dog in there. I pet her, and my hand on her face felt exactly like it did when I'd pet our bulldog, who passed away last year. I started walking home and totally lost it.

Last game I played: Carrom. It's a board with four pockets, and you flick these discs into them. I'm not competitive. Well, I am at mini golf, but that's just because I get angry, like Happy Gilmore­ style.

Last time I stayed up too late: I'm a nerd for astronomy. You can sign up to get a text when the space station is passing overhead. I've set the alarm for 3:30 in the morning to go look.

Last fashion disaster: In college, like post­ Nirvana, Pearl Jam era, everything was oversize, and it wasn't flattering. I was never guilty of jorts, but I do stand by my cargo pants.

Smile is now playing in theaters. The Santa Clauses premieres on Disney+ on Nov. 16.

Related Articles
Teresa Giudice, Wayne Brady and Selma Blair DTWS
'Dancing with the Stars' : Teresa Giudice, Wayne Brady, Selma Blair and More Celebs Join Season 31
Jessica Chastain attends "The Good Nurse" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival
Jessica Chastain Gets Pumped in Toronto, Plus Gabrielle Union, Kourtney & Travis, Lady Gaga and More
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1327 -- Pictured: Singer Gwen Stefani arrives on September 8, 2022
Gwen Stefani Visits Seth Meyers, Plus The Woman King Cast, Kenan Thompson and More
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union attend the "The Inspection" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival
Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union Stun in Toronto, Plus Kate Bosworth & Justin Long, Daniel Radcliffe and More
Jon Hamm attends a special screening of Miramax's "Confess, Fletch" at The West Hollywood EDITION
Jon Hamm Hits a Premiere in West Hollywood, Plus George & Amal Clooney, Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson and More
Gigi Hadid Bella Hadid
Gigi and Bella Hadid Crack Up in N.Y.C., Plus Seal & Leni Klum, Jennifer Lawrence, Zendaya and More
Harry Styles and girlfriend Olivia Wilde looked all loved up while out for a stroll after enjoying lunch together on Sunday afternoon
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's Relationship Timeline
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka pose at the opening night of Second Stage Theater's production of "Take Me Out" on Broadway at The Hayes Theatre on April 4, 2022 in New York City
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka's Relationship Timeline
Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens Hangs Around The Hamptons, Plus Usher, Selena Gomez, Nick Jonas and More
Nicole Kidman Keith Urban
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Kiss in Paris, Plus Cardi B, Prince William and More
Sabrina Carpenter and Joshua Bassett
Sabrina Carpenter and Joshua Bassett's Relationship Timeline
JOSHUA BASSETT, OLIVIA RODRIGO
Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett's Relationship Timeline
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway Thinks Pink in Rome, Plus Kate Hudson & Danny Fujikawa, Camila Cabello and More
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 09: Rebel Wilson attends the evian VIP Suite At Wimbledon 2022, Certified As Carbon Neutral By The Carbon Trust at Wimbledon on July 9, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for evian)
Rebel Wilson Gets Sporty, Plus Christian Louboutin & Janet Jackson, Lana Condor & Christina Ricci and More
john legend
John Legend Gets Down in Italy, Plus Simu Liu, Selena Gomez and More
Jennifer Hudson Gets a Birthday Cake from Buddy Valastro . https://www.instagram.com/buddyvalastro/?hl=en. Buddy Valastro/Instagram
Celebrity Birthday Cakes! All the Stars Blowing Out the Candles on Their Special Day