Kaitlynn Carter Steps Out for Dancing with the Stars Taping Just Days After Miley Cyrus Split

Kaitlynn Carter is putting on her dancing shoes, just days after news of her split from Miley Cyrus.

The Hills: New Beginnings star, 31, attended a taping of Dancing with the Stars on Monday night to support her friend, pro dancer Witney Carson. Carson is paired with comedian Kel Mitchell on the new season of the reality competition show.

In an Instagram Story video taken on the way to the taping, Carter explains, “We’re going to watch Witney perform on Dancing With the Stars. Our little star!” She captioned the footage, “See ya soon @witneycarson!!!!”

The reality star shared a second Instagram Story inside the venue, showing herself and a friend dancing along with the crowd. “LOL,” she captioned the clip.

Carter’s outing comes days after PEOPLE exclusively learned that she and Cyrus, 26, had ended their relationship. The two had spent quality time together since announcing their splits from their respective husbands, and a source previously told PEOPLE they lived together in Los Angeles.

“Miley and Kaitlynn broke up,” a source told PEOPLE over the weekend, adding, “They’re still friends.”

“They’ve been friends forever and were there for each other when they were both getting separated,” the insider continued, “but they’re just not in a romantic relationship anymore.”

The news came just over a month after a rep for Cyrus confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE that she and husband Liam Hemsworth had separated after seven months of marriage. Hemsworth filed for divorce weeks later, citing irreconcilable differences.

Carter, meanwhile, announced her split from Brody Jenner in August after a year of marriage, although they never legally wed.

After news of the split broke, a source told PEOPLE that Cyrus “doesn’t want a serious relationship.”

“She and Kaitlynn spent every day together and it just wasn’t anything that Miley wanted to continue doing,” the source added. “She wants to focus on her career.”

On Saturday night, following the split news, Cyrus performed at the iHeartRadio Music Festival, bringing along her mother Tish Cyrus, brother Trace Cyrus and sister Brandi Cyrus, who is also friends with Carter.

During her performance, the singer made no mention of her personal life.

News of her split with Carter came one week after the “Slide Away” singer and the reality star were spotted together in Los Angeles on Sept. 14.