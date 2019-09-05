Kaitlynn Carter Shares New Photos with Miley Cyrus as They Celebrate Her Birthday

Kaitlynn Carter is marking her newest age milestone alongside rumored girlfriend Miley Cyrus.

The pair were dressed to the nines on Wednesday evening to celebrate Carter’s 31st birthday, shown in a series of black-and-white shots on her Instagram Story.

For the occasion, Carter wore a long-sleeved, black mini dress and black high heels as she cozied up next to the smiling singer in the photos. Miley, 26, opted for a long-sleeved, white button-down shirt and black slacks.

Subsequent videos saw the birthday gal seated at a table in front of a big ice-cream sundae, complete with a candle, as the gathered group (including Miley, who was seated next to her) sang “Happy Birthday.”

Miley’s older sister Brandi Cyrus got in on the birthday love too, sending Carter well wishes with a photo she shared on her Instagram Story Wednesday.

“Happy Birthday @Kaitlynn!” Brandi, 32, wrote on top an image of herself with the reality star and her sister, sitting side-by-side aboard a boat on Lake Como from the group’s recent vacation to Italy. (Carter then re-shared the post to her own Instagram Story.)

The European getaway was the first time Miley and The Hills: New Beginnings star — who recently split from husband Brody Jenner — were snapped kissing following the news that the “Wrecking Ball” singer and her ex, Liam Hemsworth, had decided to call it quits.

Hemsworth, 29, filed for divorce on Aug. 21, citing “irreconcilable differences.” The pair signed a prenuptial agreement ahead of their marriage, so a smooth divorce is expected, PEOPLE confirmed.

Since returning to Los Angeles from Italy, Miley and Carter have been seen together on multiple occasions, including at last week’s MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey.

MTV cameras briefly caught Carter placing her hand on Miley’s head backstage before the singer performed an emotional version of her break-up anthem “Slide Away.”

They were also spotted on an L.A. lunch date Sunday with Miley’s mom, Tish Cyrus. In photographs of the outing, Miley wrapped her arm around Carter’s shoulder as both women smiled, wearing matching white T-shirts.

“They live together and are very happy,” a Miley source told PEOPLE at the time. “Miley is doing great. She is moving on. She seems to have no regrets. She loves being with Kaitlynn.”