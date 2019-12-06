Kacey Musgraves Recalls CMAs Night When Reese Witherspoon and Gigi Hadid Played Bongos in a Barn

Image zoom Gigi Hadid, Kacey Musgraves and Reese Witherspoon John Shearer/Getty

Memory of Kacey Musgraves‘ wild night out after the CMA Awards is slowly coming back to her.

On Thursday’s episode of The Late Late Show, the country singer, 31, recapped her drunken, award-winning evening, telling host James Corden about the most random scenarios in which she found herself on Nov. 13 — including a star-studded jam session, but more on that later.

Her first stop post–CMAs was to Willie Nelson‘s tour bus. She brought the 86-year-old music legend, with whom she sang a duet during the show, some pizza to snack on — and, with that, all the marijuana-consumption fans could expect.

“Oh, 100 percent,” Musgraves said, not denying the immediate contact high she got from the hangout, laughing that it was so severe she couldn’t walk afterward.

Next, the “Slow Burn” singer enjoyed some Nashville nightlife with her CMAs plus-one, model Gigi Hadid. What came after their bar crawl was perhaps most jarring for Musgraves, though she made most of the unusual situation.

“We leave, we hit some Nashville honky-tonks, it’s really fun,” she said. “The next thing I know, I’m in this barn and Reese Witherspoon is playing the bongos, Gigi Hadid is also playing the bongos, I’m singing with Ronnie Dunn. … And then, yeah, I woke up.”

At a loss for an explanation, she added: “I don’t know. That’s what happened.”

Documenting the eventful afterparty, Hadid, 24, posted photos on Instagram the day after, which showed the pals having a good time outside a local dance hall, and later from inside the barn jam session.

“I ❤️ Nashville and you @spaceykacey 🌙,” Hadid captioned the post, then listing off what she did during the night out, “(learned to two-step. V proud. Ate fried pickles. Attempted the guitar. Spent the rest of the night on the bongos. Was a good one:))”

Witherspoon, 43, who was a presenter during the awards show, played up the crew’s musical abilities, commenting under the post, “Your bongo skilled [sic] are excellent ! 😂,” to which Hadid replied, “your support for my new bongo career rlly means the world 😂😂😂💛”

“COUNTRY CAME TO TOWN 🙌🏼,” Musgraves added in the comment section.

The day after the awards ceremony — during which the star won two trophies, for female vocalist and music video of the year — Musgraves was admittedly feeling the aftereffects of too many drinks.

“Can you die from a hangover?” she tweeted at the time. “Asking for a friend who is actually me.”