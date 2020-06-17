K-Pop Star Yohan, Member of Boy Band TST, Dead at 28: Report

Yohan, whose real name was Kim Jeong-hwan, is the third K-Pop star to die in the past year

K-Pop star Yohan, who was a member of boy band TST, died on Tuesday, multiple Korean news outlets confirmed. He was 28.

His cause of death has yet to be confirmed.

TST's label KJ Music Entertainment confirmed Yohan's death in a statement to AllKPop.com, writing, "We are sad to relay the most unfortunate, sorrowful news. Back on June 16, TST member Yohan left this world. The late Yohan's family is currently in deep mourning. The family has pleaded that media articles about Yohan's passing, such as those making speculations about the cause of his death, be refrained out of respect."

Yohan's wake is being held at Severance Hospital in Sinchon, and he will be moved to a cemetery in Yongin on June 18, according to reports.

Image zoom Yohan/Instagram

Yohan — real name Kim Jeong-hwan — shared his final Instagram photo on May 31 of himself standing on a beach, captioned, "I want to travel."

The singer debuted in 2015 as a member of boy band NOM. After they disbanded, he joined TST, formerly known as Top Secret, in 2017. The group released their fourth and most recent album, Countdown, in January.

Image zoom Yohan/Instagram

Yohan's death is the latest in a string of young Korean entertainers who have died in the past year.

In December, Cha In-ha, a Korean actor known for his roles in The Banker and Miss Independent Ji Eun 2, died at age 27. A cause of death was not revealed.

A month prior, K-Pop star Goo Hara, 28, was found dead at her home in Seoul. She had been hospitalized in May after what police had said was a suicide attempt inside her apartment, according to BBC News.

Another K-Pop star, Sulli, 25, was found dead in her Sujeong-gu apartment in October. Initial evidence, including a note found at the scene, indicated that Sulli died by suicide, authorities said.