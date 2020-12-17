K-Pop Star Jamie Park Collabs with JibJab for Christmas Present to Fans

The holiday video allows fans to upload their own pictures into the singer's new Christmas song

K-pop has come to save Christmas.

Or at the least, bring a bit of festive fun to music fans. Singer Jamie Park, television host, winner of the first season of K-pop Star and former member of the group 15&, teamed with JibJab to create a version of her holiday song 5가지Christmas, which roughly translates to "5 Kinds of Christmas."

Fans can upload their photos to the website to see themselves in scenes from the official music video, which follows Park during the holidays with her friends.

"The K-Pop music industry has taken America by storm and I am thrilled to be able to offer this video to all of Jamie's South Korean, American, and other global fans this holiday season," said JibJab CEO Paul Hanges in a statement. "JibJab has had a tremendous year in terms of exploring new content opportunities and production, and this release is the perfect icing on the cake for us as we close out 2020. I am eager to continue to explore more opportunities with the K-Pop community as well as other international areas of entertainment in the future."

JibJab is known for its shareable e-cards, music videos, and gifs, and it has a collection of celebrity videos that users can upload their own photos from their webcam, Facebook, or device. The photos are inserted into the videos to create the appearance that users are participating in the videos themselves.

JibJab is a California-based digital entertainment platform that was founded in 1999. During the 2004 presidential election, the brand went viral when a video of George Bush and John Kerry singing This Land Is Your Land by Woody Guthrie was posted online. The video currently has over five million views on YouTube.

Park’s video is the second occasion the digital platform has announced a partnership with a K-pop star, the first being in 2017 with Gangnam Style by Psy.

