K-Pop Star Goo Hara, 28, Found Dead Inside Her Home

K-Pop star Goo Hara was found dead at her home in Seoul on Sunday, multiple outlets reported. She was 28.

Police told the Associated Press that an acquaintance of the South Korean singer found her dead and immediately reported it to the authorities.

The cause of death has not yet been revealed, and an investigation is ongoing.

“We are here to deliver tragic and unfortunate news. Family members and friends of Goo Hara are deeply shocked and anxious at the moment. Therefore, we earnestly ask that media outlets and their related personnel, as well as the fans’ condolence calls, refrain from spreading rumors or speculative reports,” Hara’s agency said in a statement obtained by fan sites.

Hara, who was a member of the K-Pop group Kara, was hospitalized in May after what police had said was a suicide attempt inside her apartment, according to BBC News.

According to the AP, Hara was involved in a public dispute last year with an ex-boyfriend who claimed to have been assaulted by her. She had accused her ex of having threatened to circulate a sex video of her.

Following that incident, Hara became an outspoken advocate against online bullying.

Hara joined Kara one year after it formed in 2007. She remained a member until the group disbanded in 2016.

In 2015, she released her first solo EP Alohara, (Can You Feel It?). She also appeared in several Korean television dramas, including City Hunter in 2011.

Hara’s death comes just over a month after her fellow K-Pop star Sulli was found dead in a suspected suicide. According to the BBC, Hara described their relationship as being “like sisters.”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.