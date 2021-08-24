K-Pop Star CL Shares New Single 'Spicy' — with Help from Her 'No. 1 Fan' John Malkovich

K-pop queen CL is turning up the heat with her new single "Spicy."

The South Korean singer, rapper and songwriter, 30, released the track and its accompanying music video on Tuesday, marking the first single off her upcoming debut studio album Alpha.

"I'm very excited to start my project Alpha with 'Spicy.' 'Spicy' is classically CL, following 'The Baddest Female,' 'Hello Bitches,' even 'Menboong/MTBD,'" she said in a statement. "It's a song that celebrates just being yourself. For me, being Korean, being Asian… I'm celebrating all that, and that attitude. Just being myself."

In classic CL style, the song is a blend of rap, pop and K-pop, and is a collaboration with producer Baauer and Sokodomo.

CL Releases New Single 'Spicy' Alongside New Music Video CL's Alpha | Credit: Very Cherry

In an unexpected move, the track is also a collaboration with actor John Malkovich, who provides the song's opening narration and appears in the music video as a gold-statue version of himself.

In a sweet Instagram video on Tuesday, CL shared a clip of a FaceTime call with Malkovich, 67, in which he congratulated her on the song's release.

"First of all, I'm your No. 1 fan," he said in the call. "I'm very proud of you, I'm very delighted to see you back recording, singing and dancing. It's really moving for me, and I'm very proud of you."

CL rose to fame as the leader of the K-pop girl group 2NE1, who in 2014 set a U.S. record for highest-charting and best-selling K-pop album.