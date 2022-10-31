South Korean actor-singer Lee Jihan, 24, was one of 154 people killed during a deadly Halloween crowd surge in the town of Itaewon, Seoul on Saturday

Lee died as a result of the crush in the narrow city streets which also left more than 100 people injured, Billboard reported Sunday, citing the star's agencies, 935 Entertainment and 9Ato Entertainment.

935 Entertainment also addressed Lee's tragic death on Instagram Sunday, alongside an image of a plain black square posted in mourning.

"I am heartbroken to [share] sad news," the translation for the caption said before going on to say that Lee "has become a star in the sky and left us" after his "sudden death."

"Actor Lee Jihan was a sweet and warm friend to all," the caption added.

"We are sad to deliver such news today, but Lee Jihan has passed away in the crush in Itaewon last night," a statement from 935 Entertainment read, according to Entertainment Tonight, citing multiple outlets.

They added, "We would like to express our deepest condolences to his family, who are saddened by the sudden tragic news, also to everyone who loved him."

Lee was known for competing on season 2 of the reality singing competition series Produce 101 in 2017. He made his acting debut on the 2019 web drama Today Was Another Nam Hyun Day, reported CNN Philippines.

Kim Dohyun and Park Heeseok, Lee's former castmates from Produce 101, shared funeral information for their friend and expressed condolences on social media, per Billboard.

The mass-casualty incident occurred Saturday in a narrow alley in the town of Itaewon, prompting South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol to order his government to provide disaster medical emergency assistance, according to the BBC, New York Times and CNN.

"The top priority is to evacuate and save the victims. We should take them to urgent medical treatment as quickly as possible," the president said to his cabinet, per NYT.

According to the BBC, the popular nightlife spot was reportedly swarmed with 100,000 residents to join the Halloween festivities, which was the first Halloween event that required no mask since the pandemic.

Officials later responded to the area after receiving reports of people experiencing "difficulty breathing," CNN reported.

Authorities have yet to release the cause of the incident and deaths, per the latter outlet.