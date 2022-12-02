K-Pop Singer Holland Says He Asked Lil Nas X for a 'Kiss' — and Now Fans Are Hoping They'll Date

In a video shared to Twitter, Holland opened up about a recent encounter with the "Industry Baby" singer — who liked the tweet

By
Published on December 2, 2022 04:06 PM
 K-Pop Singer Holland Says He Has Feelings for Lil Nas X
Photo: Holland/instagram, Johnny Nunez/Getty

Lil Nas X has a not-so-secret admirer in Holland.

The K-pop star, 26, shared a video to Twitter on Thursday, where he detailed a recent encounter with Lil Nas, and now fans are helping him shoot his shot.

"Three days ago, I met Lil Nas X and he said 'Hi,'" Holland shared. "Just cut this part... I really wanted to have sex with him. I said 'Hello,' but he was so busy."

Still, Holland didn't leave the moment without talking to the fellow musician. As he explained, Lil Nas eventually told him that he had a "good hairstyle," and Holland requested a kiss in response.

"I told him 'Give me a kiss' or something like that," he said. "'Please kiss me!' But no."

While Holland didn't get his kiss, Lil Nas did like the tweet. Now, fans are attempting to help him win over the "Industry Baby" singer.

Underneath Holland's tweet, numerous fans are wing-manning for the artist — some even jokingly commending him for "letting me borrow your helicopter that u store at your huge mansion by your lamborghini so i could take my cat to the vet" and "donating your left kidney to my mom."

Lil Nas X performs onstage during weekend one, day two of Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on October 08, 2022 in Austin, Texas.
Lil Nas X. Rick Kern/WireImage

It's been a successful year musically for both artists. While Holland contributed material to the Ocean Like Me soundtrack back in July, Nas has been booked as he embarked on his first-ever tour, the Long Live Montero Tour, in support of his 2021 debut album, Montero.

In October, the Grammy winner — real name Montero Lamar Hill — talked to PEOPLE about all that's been going on in his world, including a tour stop in his hometown of Atlanta that left him nervous.

"I was really nervous about going out on stage in front of my family and everybody in my cute, little Coach skirt," he said. "But as soon as I walked out, I felt like I was setting my younger self free. Afterwards, my family — a lot of whom used to believe in everything opposite to what's up on that stage — told me they were really proud. I feel like I'm changing some minds."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Lil Nas X performs onstage during iHeartRadio
Kevin Winter/Getty

And even when a group of anti-LGBTQ protestors appeared outside his concert in Boston on Sept. 18, Nas didn't try to change any minds, but decided to give them some pizza. "I sent them pizza," he said. "One of the protestors was actually really cute, and I called him out on Twitter, but I haven't heard from him. He's either laughing or having a really hard time in the group chat right now!"

This year also marked the "Old Town Road" musician's first campaign for Coach as its newest global ambassador, as he made his New York Fashion Week runway debut during the fashion house's Spring 2023 show.

"That was really cool," he said. "I felt a little out of place with all these models, but I was like, 'Oh nah, I got this. I'm meant to be here.' I looked a little angry in the face, but I was actually really happy!"

Related Articles
Lil Nas X Coach
Lil Nas X Says Wearing a Skirt on Tour Helped Him 'Set My Younger Self Free'
Lil Nas X bubble bath
Lil Nas X Strips Down to Show Off His Abs in Nude Bubble Bath Selfies amid European Tour
Lil Nas X performs onstage during weekend one, day two of Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on October 08, 2022 in Austin, Texas.
Lil Nas X Receives His First Tattoo, Which Is Inspired by His 'Montero' Album — See the New Ink!
Lil Nas X attends the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, which was broadcast live on FOX on May 27, 2021
Lil Nas X Offered Pizza to Anti-LGBTQ Protestors Outside His Concert: 'This Is Really Good Promo!'
Lil Nas X performs onstage during weekend one, day two of Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on October 08, 2022 in Austin, Texas.
Lil Nas X Delays LA Show for a Few Minutes After Telling Fans He 'Vomited' Backstage: 'Not a Joke'
Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X Paused His Atlanta Concert to Tell the Audience He Was Pooping: 'I'll Be Right Back'
Lil Nas X Coach
Lil Nas X's New Coach Campaign Is About 'Breaking Down Doors'
Lil Nas X attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) // LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 06: Lil Nas X attends the 10th Annual LACMA Art+Film Gala presented by Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) // LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Lil Nas X attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California
Lil Nas X Outfits: His Most Iconic Looks Yet
Lil Nas X is named the new U.S. ambassador for YSL Beauté
Lil Nas X Brings Unapologetic Style and 'Campness' to YSL Beauty as the Brand's New Ambassador
Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X Details 'Painful and Strained' History with BET, Says Network Asked If He Worshiped Satan
Lil Nas X, Innovator of the Year, attends Variety's Hitmakers Brunch presented by Peacock | Girls5eva on December 04, 2021 in Downtown Los Angeles.
Lil Nas X Celebrates His 23rd Birthday with a Special Shoutout to Birthday Twin Jazmine Sullivan
lil nas x
Lil Nas X Jokingly Asks The Wiggles to Co-Headline His Montero Tour — and the Children's Band Is 'Ready'
Lil Nas X Announces Long Live Montero World Tour
Lil Nas X Announces Upcoming Long Live Montero Tour and Says 'U Better Come' — 'Deal?'
Lil Nas X, Innovator of the Year, attends Variety's Hitmakers Brunch presented by Peacock | Girls5eva on December 04, 2021 in Downtown Los Angeles.
Lil Nas X Vents Frustrations After He's Not Nominated at BET Awards, Says Hits 'Should've Helped Me'
Jack Harlow
Jack Harlow Wears Lil Nas X T-Shirt to 2022 BET Awards in Support of Singer After Snub
Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X Includes Video Footage of His 'Montero' Detractors in 2022 Grammys Performance