K-Pop Singer Holland Says He Asked Lil Nas X for a 'Kiss' — and Now Fans Are Hoping They'll Date

Lil Nas X has a not-so-secret admirer in Holland.

The K-pop star, 26, shared a video to Twitter on Thursday, where he detailed a recent encounter with Lil Nas, and now fans are helping him shoot his shot.

"Three days ago, I met Lil Nas X and he said 'Hi,'" Holland shared. "Just cut this part... I really wanted to have sex with him. I said 'Hello,' but he was so busy."

Still, Holland didn't leave the moment without talking to the fellow musician. As he explained, Lil Nas eventually told him that he had a "good hairstyle," and Holland requested a kiss in response.

"I told him 'Give me a kiss' or something like that," he said. "'Please kiss me!' But no."

While Holland didn't get his kiss, Lil Nas did like the tweet. Now, fans are attempting to help him win over the "Industry Baby" singer.

Underneath Holland's tweet, numerous fans are wing-manning for the artist — some even jokingly commending him for "letting me borrow your helicopter that u store at your huge mansion by your lamborghini so i could take my cat to the vet" and "donating your left kidney to my mom."

Lil Nas X. Rick Kern/WireImage

It's been a successful year musically for both artists. While Holland contributed material to the Ocean Like Me soundtrack back in July, Nas has been booked as he embarked on his first-ever tour, the Long Live Montero Tour, in support of his 2021 debut album, Montero.

In October, the Grammy winner — real name Montero Lamar Hill — talked to PEOPLE about all that's been going on in his world, including a tour stop in his hometown of Atlanta that left him nervous.

"I was really nervous about going out on stage in front of my family and everybody in my cute, little Coach skirt," he said. "But as soon as I walked out, I felt like I was setting my younger self free. Afterwards, my family — a lot of whom used to believe in everything opposite to what's up on that stage — told me they were really proud. I feel like I'm changing some minds."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kevin Winter/Getty

And even when a group of anti-LGBTQ protestors appeared outside his concert in Boston on Sept. 18, Nas didn't try to change any minds, but decided to give them some pizza. "I sent them pizza," he said. "One of the protestors was actually really cute, and I called him out on Twitter, but I haven't heard from him. He's either laughing or having a really hard time in the group chat right now!"

This year also marked the "Old Town Road" musician's first campaign for Coach as its newest global ambassador, as he made his New York Fashion Week runway debut during the fashion house's Spring 2023 show.

"That was really cool," he said. "I felt a little out of place with all these models, but I was like, 'Oh nah, I got this. I'm meant to be here.' I looked a little angry in the face, but I was actually really happy!"