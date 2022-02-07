See Onda, Sihyeon, Aisha, E:U, Yiren and Mia put their knowledge to the test in a round of PEOPLE's K-Pop Quiz, complete with posing contests, thumb wars and TikTok dances

K-Pop Group EVERGLOW Find Out If They Really 'Know Everything' About Each Other

EVERGLOW made their debut in 2019 and have become one of K-Pop's most acclaimed girl groups in the few years since. With hits like "Pirate" and "La Di Da," the six-piece sensation have also developed an unbreakable bond. In fact, Onda, Sihyeon, Aisha, E:U, Yiren and Mia swear they "know everything" about each other: "100 percent," they claim. So, are they right?

The idols' knowledge is put to the test in this latest round of PEOPLE's K-Pop Quiz, where we find out who has the best style, best smile and who is the most competitive member after all. In honor of their latest EP, titled Return of the Girl, the ladies take on posing contests, thumb wars and TikTok dances to prove their connection.

The ladies start by debating the first album Mia ever listened to. Sihyeon guesses a "BTS album," and when Mia asks her to specify which one, she replies: "No More Dream." That's not it — and it takes them a while to get the right one.

When it comes to E:U's astrological sign, Onda points out that it's the same as her own, so she lets her other group members take a stab at guessing.

EVERGLOW Credit: JTBC PLUS/getty

The "Adios" hitmakers also struggle thinking of Yiren's favorite snack, but Sihyeon gets the gold star when she says natto, a traditional Japanese food made from whole soybeans that have been fermented. "I am addicted to natto these days," Yiren admits. When Mia reveals she's never had it, Yiren tells her she'll "make a good one" for her.

Everyone racks their brains to come up with Aisha's secret hobby, with Aisha herself joking, "What if I don't know myself?" The members draw blanks until Aisha gives them the hint that it involves "watching something."

In the lightning round, the girls cast their votes for best style, best smile, messiest and most alluring (with the winner of the last category demonstrating her skills, to everyone's delight.

"I thought I knew the members well, but after today, it wasn't what I thought," Onda exclaimed after the quiz. "Rather than me knowing the members, the members know me so well that I'm very happy today!"