K-Pop Group BTS Performs New Single 'ON' in New York City's Grand Central Terminal

BTS is one of the biggest musical acts in the world, so it’s only fitting that they’d find a pretty big stage to sing their newest single.

The seven-member K-Pop boy band — comprised of RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook — took over New York City’s historic Grand Central Terminal for an epic performance of the track, which aired on Monday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“We wanted to do something special for BTS and, at the same time, celebrate New York City,” Fallon, 45, said in a press release before the episode aired. “BTS really knocked it out of the park. You’re not going to believe how big and fun their performance is. They took over Grand Central Terminal.”

He wasn’t kidding. Though 750,000 people are said to travel through Grand Central Terminal every day, none were seen during BTS’ number, with the world-famous landmark and transportation hub — one of the most visited destinations in New York — completely cleared out for the band.

They were joined by a few friends though, an entourage of dancers and even a marching band.

BTS

BTS’ visit to Grand Central Terminal was just one of the spots they visited in the Big Apple on Monday’s Tonight Show.

Prior to their historic set, Fallon met up with the South Korean heartthrobs at the legendary Katz’s Deli.

He then took them on the subway, the band playing a series of games with Fallon (which he dubbed “Subway Olympics“) and answering fan questions about their new album and careers submitted online via a #FallonAsksBTS hashtag.

Asked about the one person they’d most like to meet, rapper RM put wrestler and actor John Cena atop the list. “He’s a big fan of us. It’s mutual, of course,” RM said. “We were always watching WWE when we were like 13.”

“I’m going to get you hooked up with John Cena,” promised Fallon.

Other major revelations? The story behind the band’s infamous “black bean noodle incident,” which has long been a topic of conversation among the “BTS Army.”

“It was during our training years,” Jimin explained. “We were taking a short break from practice and [RM] said he was going to the restroom. But he’d actually gone to eat black bean noodles alone. While we were all waiting!”

“I had a stomach ache,” RM joked, stressing that he was gone for no more than four minutes. “I was like, ‘Give me noodles as fast as you can.’ Swallowed it and boom.”

“ON” comes from BTS’s new album, Map of the Soul: 7, which dropped on Feb. 21.

The single’s official video for the tune will be released on Friday.

On Tuesday, BTS will appear on The Late Late Show with James Corden for a ride in the recurring Carpool Karaoke segment.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights (at 11:30 p.m. ET) on NBC.