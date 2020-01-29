K-Pop Group BTS Debuts New 'Black Swan' Single While Barefoot on Late, Late Show

BTS is back with their famed fancy footwork, but this time, sans shoes.

While appearing on The Late, Late Show with James Corden on Tuesday, the K-pop group gave their first televised performance of their new song “Black Swan,” which serves as part of the band’s new comeback era.

Comprised of seven members — RM, Jungkook, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and V — BTS delivered the intricate choreography they’ve come to be known for, all while barefoot.

“Do your thing / Do your thing with me now,” sang the group, as they performed through a moonlit forest scene onstage.

The song, which dropped on Jan. 17, is the first single to come from BTS’ upcoming album, Map of the Soul: 7 — their seventh studio album and first since announcing an “extended period of rest and relaxation,” back in August.

On Sunday, the group, which was formed in 2013, took the stage at the Grammy Awards to sing an “Old Town Road” remix along with Lil Nas X and other artists, making them the first K-pop group to perform at the annual awards show.

The K-pop group will release Map of the Soul: 7 on Feb. 21, with pre-orders now available. Big Hit Entertainment shared the band’s rollout plans for the new album which consists of four phases, starting with the release of “Black Swan” and an accompanying art film.

The comeback map highlights cities including London, Berlin, Buenos Aires, Seoul and New York City tied to dates for the comeback trailer, however, no explanation is given as to how the locations are involved.

The album announcement came five months after the group told fans that they’d be taking an “extended hiatus.”

“This period of rest will be an opportunity for the members of BTS, who have relentlessly driven themselves towards their goal since their debut, to recharge and prepare to present themselves anew as musicians and creators,” the statement read in August.

The announcement added: “BTS will return refreshed and recharged to return all the love you have and continue to show them.”

A scripted drama series about the group’s rise to the top of the music industry is in the works and expected to be released later in 2020. Though the band members won’t star in the show themselves, fans will get a personal look at the group through the years.

Map of the Soul: 7 is out Friday, Feb. 21.