BTS Brings 'Positive Vibes' with First All-English Song 'Dynamite' — Watch the Music Video!

"We’re going through difficult times, so we tried to have more fun working on this song," the K-pop group told Zane Lowe

Attention ARMYs: BTS is back with some positive vibes!

On Friday, the K-pop boy band debuted their first-ever all–English language song "Dynamite" and its colorful accompanying music video. The seven-member group (Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook) told Apple Music's New Music Daily that they wanted the new song to be "made of positive vibes, energy, hope, love, the purity, everything."

"Recording this song was really fun, and ... we’re going through difficult times, so we tried to have more fun working on this song," the group said. "We made this song in hopes of giving energy to the listeners. We’re glad this song turned out great and hope a lot of our fans can listen to it to receive the positive energy we tried to incorporate in the song."

BTS also confirmed to host Zane Lowe that their new album will indeed be released this year.

"We're really in the middle of the process, getting tracks, writing lyrics and recording some raps and vocals," they said. "... You won't be disappointed. Yep, coming out of this year. We’re doing our best as always so we can bring better results. We participated more this time around. A lot of our members participated in the production process so you can really look forward to it."

The artists also recalled how "heartbreaking" it was to cancel their worldwide tour earlier this year due to the ongoing pandemic.

"Of course it was heartbreaking, since we usually only get to meet our overseas fans through tours. But we try to keep things positive, and try to be thankful that we got more time to prepare our album and return with 'Dynamite,'" BTS explained. "We’re trying to look at everything in a more positive light. We’re working on our music and that is one of our ways of healing."

"We also have more time for our hobbies," they added. "And again, we’re trying not to stay depressed and bring more energy to our daily lives."

BTS explained the challenges of recording the new song entirely with English lyrics, telling USA Today that it was a "fun hard," according to member RM.

"It was more not hard, but interesting. It was an interesting kind of challenge," said Jungkook.

Lyrics on the positive mood single include: "'Cause, I'm in the stars tonight/ So watch me bring the fire and set the night alight/ Shining through the city with a little funk and soul/ So I'ma light it up like dynamite."