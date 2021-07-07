"Girl you look good once you vax that thang up," Juvenile raps in the reimagined hook

Juvenile and Mannie Fresh Want Black Americans to 'Vax That Thang Up' with Reimagined Classic

Shake some booty and get your shots!

Juvenile and Mannie Fresh recreated their iconic 1999 song "Back That Azz Up" (originally with Lil Wayne) by pairing up with dating app BLK to promote COVID-19 vaccinations in the Black community.

"I just wanted to do something positive for my people and to stand in the front to show that I'm willing to sacrifice my life not just for me but also for my family," Juvenile said in a statement obtained by Rolling Stone. "We don't know what we're facing right now but we really do all need to be vaccinated so we can continue to do our thing and survive."

The song's new version features refreshed lyrics — and enlisting Mia X — with lyrics encouraging folks to get their vaccine.

BLK presents “Vax That Thang Up” ft. Juvenile, Mannie Fresh, and Mia X Credit: BLK Dating

"Girl you look good once you vax that thang up," Juvenile raps in the hook. "You a handsome young brother once you vax that thang up/Dating in real life, you need to vax that thang up/Feeling freaky all night, you need to vax that thang up."

"I know you can't stand it, no holding hands kid/ But when we get the shot, we gon be romancing," raps Mannie Fresh in his verse.