Juvenile and Mannie Fresh Want Black Americans to 'Vax That Thang Up' with Reimagined Classic
"Girl you look good once you vax that thang up," Juvenile raps in the reimagined hook
Shake some booty and get your shots!
Juvenile and Mannie Fresh recreated their iconic 1999 song "Back That Azz Up" (originally with Lil Wayne) by pairing up with dating app BLK to promote COVID-19 vaccinations in the Black community.
"I just wanted to do something positive for my people and to stand in the front to show that I'm willing to sacrifice my life not just for me but also for my family," Juvenile said in a statement obtained by Rolling Stone. "We don't know what we're facing right now but we really do all need to be vaccinated so we can continue to do our thing and survive."
The song's new version features refreshed lyrics — and enlisting Mia X — with lyrics encouraging folks to get their vaccine.
RELATED: Pfizer and Moderna's COVID Vaccines May Protect Against the Virus for Years, New Study Finds
"Girl you look good once you vax that thang up," Juvenile raps in the hook. "You a handsome young brother once you vax that thang up/Dating in real life, you need to vax that thang up/Feeling freaky all night, you need to vax that thang up."
"I know you can't stand it, no holding hands kid/ But when we get the shot, we gon be romancing," raps Mannie Fresh in his verse.
BLK — a dating app catered to Black people — helmed the PSA aimed toward Black Americans who have lagged behind white Americans in receiving their vaccine, according to Bloomberg. According to a Kaiser Family Foundation analysis of CDC data, Black folks make up 13 percent of those who have gotten vaccinated while making up 12 percent of the population.