Justine Skye Seemingly Addresses Giveon Breakup for the First Time in New Single 'What a Lie'

Justine Skye appears to have a few choice words for her ex.

The artist's new single, "What a Lie" — the music video for which dropped Friday — seems to speak directly about her breakup from ex-boyfriend Giveon.

The pair, who first began dating in 2020, broke things off in 2021. "People who I thought loved me the most I let break me the most," she tweeted in October last year.

In the new track, Skye starts off by calling out an unnamed ex for all the ways he hurt her.

"User, what a user / A blessing, learning lessons / I see then for entertaining leeches / My poison was your peaches," she sings, while taking a bite of peach and then spitting it out. Given that Giveon is featured on the Justin Bieber track "Peaches," the lyric seems pointed at the 27-year-old singer.

After Skye's series of tweets alluding to the breakup, she claimed on an Instagram Live that she had caught Giveon texting other women and confronted him about it.

"People like that don't last," she added. "That for sure was the craziest lie that I have ever caught someone in."

In "What a Lie," she sings, "Couldn't believe I got that night / Saw the messages in plain sight / How you never thought to delete / Like you wanted me to read and now."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lxbXk3nEjFc&t=201s Justine Skye - What a lie Credit: Justine Skye/YouTube

Giveon may be preparing to tell his own side of the story; he is set to release a track titled "Lie Again" on April 29. Skye seemed to address the upcoming tune by tweeting, "I already know what this weak ass song sounds like anyway 😒 it's not what y'all think it'll be🤷🏾‍♀️."

