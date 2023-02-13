Justina Miles Goes Viral After Energetic ASL Interpretation of Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Show

Rihanna wasn't the only performer captivating viewers during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show on Sunday.

While the Barbados-born superstar was singing through hits from "Umbrella" to "Diamonds" and stunning the crowd with the reveal of her second pregnancy at State Farm Stadium in Arizona, American Sign Language performer Justina Miles delivered a high-energy interpretation of the show — which has since gone viral on social media.

Miles, a 20-year-old performer from Philadelphia, signed for the entirety of Rihanna's halftime show as well as Sheryl Lee Ralph's rendition of "Lift Every Voice and Sing" ahead of the game.

Following the 34-year-old "We Found Love" musician's performance, clips of Miles enthusiastically interpreting songs including "Bitch Better Have My Money" and "Where Have You Been" circulated on Twitter, where they've each received hundreds of thousands of views in under 24 hours.

Many social media users noted that she's the first-ever Black deaf woman to perform during the halftime show. "Amazing! American Sign Language Interpreter #JustinaMiles was the 1st Black deaf woman to perform at the Super Bowl LVII pre-game and halftime shows! I love to see all of this inclusion and representation. Congratulations, to this #HistoryMaker!" wrote one Twitter user.

Aside from performing ASL alongside musicians, she previously earned a silver medal at the 2021/22 Deaflympics in Brazil with the U.S. women's track relay team. After graduating as the valedictorian at Washington D.C.'s Model Secondary School for the Deaf, she's currently a nursing student and cheerleader at Bowie State University, per a press release from the NFL.

Miles first found an audience online in 2020 after posting a video of herself performing a verse from Lil' Kim's 1997 hit "Crush on You" that went viral, receiving over a million views.

During a press conference ahead of Super Bowl LVII, Miles said she wants viewers to feel encouraged to "not to let any obstacles prevent you from achieving your dreams, and to always believe in yourself to go beyond."

"It's an important moment not only for me to share this experience with the whole world," added the performer. "But to really bring that empowerment to millions and millions of Black deaf people all over the country who've never really seen that before. I feel that is truly lifting every voice, even my voice."