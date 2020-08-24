Singer Justin Townes Earle, Son of Musician Steve Earle, Dead at 38

Justin Townes Earle is survived by his wife Jenn Marie and their 3-year-old daughter Etta St. James

Justin Townes Earle, who was the son of singer Steve Earle, has died. He was 38.

"It is with tremendous sadness that we inform you of the passing of our son, husband, father and friend Justin," Earle's family confirmed in a statement on Instagram and Facebook.

"So many of you have relied on his music and lyrics over the years and we hope that his music will continue to guide you on your journeys. You will be missed dearly Justin 💔," the family said.

The statement concluded with a lyric from Earle's 2014 song "Looking for a Place to Land" from his Absent Fathers record: "I've crossed oceans/ Fought freezing rain and blowing sand/ I've crossed lines and roads and wondering rivers/ Just looking for a place to land."

Earle's cause of death was not made known in the statement.

Earle and his wife Jenn Marie shared a daughter Etta St. James, who was born in July 2017.

Earle, who was born in Nashville and played in local bands the Distributors and the Swindlers, released his first EP, titled Yuma, in 2007 and had several albums, including, Kids in the Street and May 2019's The Saint Of Lost Causes.

The singer previously spoke about his battle with drugs and alcohol.

Earle survived five heroin overdoses by the time he was 21, according to the Charleston City Paper. He was also fired from his father's band the Duke due to his drug abuse.

"At the time, I'd been a junkie for a good portion of my life. It's kind of one of those things you just grow to expect when you have that lifestyle. You get fired. You lose things. You go to jail. You just kind of get used to it. It happens, even if it is family," he told the outlet in 2010. "When I'm drinking and using drugs, I think that all my actions are perfectly normal and okay, and somehow I wake up in jail."