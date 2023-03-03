Justin Timberlake Says Jessica Biel 'Ages Like Fine Wine' on Her 41st Birthday: 'I Love You'

Justin Timberlake is celebrating his "badass" wife Jessica Biel on her 41st birthday.

On Wednesday, the pop star marked the occasion and showed Biel some birthday love with a sweet social media tribute.

"Let me tell y'all about this human… she is the most badass, most graceful, most gorgeous DREAM of a partner I could have ever wished for," Timberlake, 42, wrote on Instagram.

"And today is her bday! I'm so glad you were born, my love," he continued. "And, I'm so lucky that you are choosing to do this thing called life with me. Aging like a FINE🍷!!!! I love you to the moon and back. —Huz"

The "Cry Me a River" singer included a photo of Biel picking grapes, a sweet glam shot of the actress and one where she graciously sits on a window seat. He also included sweet selfies from their adventures together.

It's back-to-back birthday celebrations for the couple after Timberlake celebrated his birthday in January. At the time, the actress dedicated a social media tribute of her own.

"Happy birthday to the person who challenges and inspires me every day. The person who keeps me laughing and creating and risking it all," she captioned the post. "The person who makes the ordinary extraordinary. You know who you are. I love you 🫶"

The couple married in Italy in 2012 and are parents to sons Silas, 7½, and Phineas, 2½.

They each shared sweet tributes to the other in October to mark their 10th wedding anniversary, and revealed that they'd recently renewed their vows.

Timberlake marked the occasion with a carousel of personal photos that featured him and Biel eating cake on the couch and sharing a piece of spaghetti à la the animated Disney classic Lady and the Tramp.

"10 years ain't enough!" he captioned the post. "You make me a better husband and father every day! I love you so much you beautiful human! Run it back!"

Both Biel and Timberlake frequently share glimpses into their life together on social media, and on Halloween, revealed they dressed up as the characters Harry and Marv (played by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern) from the 1990 holiday movie Home Alone.