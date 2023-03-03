Justin Timberlake Says Jessica Biel 'Ages Like Fine Wine' on Her 41st Birthday: 'I Love You'

The couple celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in October

By
Published on March 3, 2023 03:15 PM
justin timberlake, jessica biel
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake . Photo: Justin Timberlake/Instagram

Justin Timberlake is celebrating his "badass" wife Jessica Biel on her 41st birthday.

On Wednesday, the pop star marked the occasion and showed Biel some birthday love with a sweet social media tribute.

"Let me tell y'all about this human… she is the most badass, most graceful, most gorgeous DREAM of a partner I could have ever wished for," Timberlake, 42, wrote on Instagram.

"And today is her bday! I'm so glad you were born, my love," he continued. "And, I'm so lucky that you are choosing to do this thing called life with me. Aging like a FINE🍷!!!! I love you to the moon and back. —Huz"

The "Cry Me a River" singer included a photo of Biel picking grapes, a sweet glam shot of the actress and one where she graciously sits on a window seat. He also included sweet selfies from their adventures together.

It's back-to-back birthday celebrations for the couple after Timberlake celebrated his birthday in January. At the time, the actress dedicated a social media tribute of her own.

"Happy birthday to the person who challenges and inspires me every day. The person who keeps me laughing and creating and risking it all," she captioned the post. "The person who makes the ordinary extraordinary. You know who you are. I love you 🫶"

The couple married in Italy in 2012 and are parents to sons Silas, 7½, and Phineas, 2½.

They each shared sweet tributes to the other in October to mark their 10th wedding anniversary, and revealed that they'd recently renewed their vows.

RELATED VIDEO: Jessica Biel Reveals Look for Vow Renewal with Justin Timberlake — with Sweet Nod to First Wedding

Timberlake marked the occasion with a carousel of personal photos that featured him and Biel eating cake on the couch and sharing a piece of spaghetti à la the animated Disney classic Lady and the Tramp.

"10 years ain't enough!" he captioned the post. "You make me a better husband and father every day! I love you so much you beautiful human! Run it back!"

Both Biel and Timberlake frequently share glimpses into their life together on social media, and on Halloween, revealed they dressed up as the characters Harry and Marv (played by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern) from the 1990 holiday movie Home Alone.

Related Articles
https://www.instagram.com/p/CoGKRBTPTZR/?hl=en jessicabiel Verified Happy birthday to the person who challenges and inspires me every day. The person who keeps me laughing and creating and risking it all. The person who makes the ordinary extraordinary. You know who you are. I love you 🫶🏻 Edited ·
Jessica Biel Shares Sweet Birthday Post for Justin Timberlake, 'The Person Who Keeps Me Laughing'
Hailey Bieber Celebrates Justin Bieber on his Birthday
Hailey Bieber Celebrates Husband Justin Bieber on His Birthday: '29 Never Looked So Good'
Mark Zuckerberg Priscilla Chan pregnancy
Mark Zuckerberg Kisses Pregnant Wife and Cradles Her Bump in Birthday Tribute: 'Favorite Person'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cj6XYb_v5c5/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D justintimberlake's profile picture justintimberlake Verified 10 years ain’t enough! You make me a better husband and father every day! I love you so much you beautiful human! Run it back! 1h
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Reveal They Recently Renewed Vows: '10 Years Ain't Enough'
SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: Ira Kunyansky and Abigail Breslin attend the 2023 Santa Barbara International Film Festival opening night world premiere of "Miranda's Victim" at The Arlington Theatre on February 08, 2023 in Santa Barbara, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)
Abigail Breslin Wishes New Husband Ira Kunyansky a Happy Birthday: 'I Love You'
Justin Timberlake Says '10 Years Ain't Enough' on Wedding Anniversary with Jessica Biel
Jessica Biel Reveals Look for Vow Renewal with Justin Timberlake — with Sweet Nod to First Wedding
Justin Timberlake Says '10 Years Ain't Enough' on Wedding Anniversary with Jessica Biel
Jessica Biel Says 'Intimate' Vow Renewal with Justin Timberlake Was 'So Moving': 'Felt Really Nice'
Harry, it's our calling card! All the great ones leave their marks. We're the wet bandits!
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Dress as 'Home Alone' Robbers for Halloween: 'We're the Wet Bandits'
Justin Ervin and Ashley Graham attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California
Ashley Graham and Justin Ervin's Relationship Timeline
Barack and Michelle Obama
Barack Obama Wishes Wife Michelle a Happy Birthday: 'You Make Every Day Brighter'
Jessica Biel on TODAY
Jessica Biel Is Still 'Finding That Balance' as a Mom of 2: 'You Have to Take Time for Yourself'
Olivia Rodrigo Birthday Cake
Celebrity Birthday Cakes! All the Stars Blowing Out the Candles on Their Special Day
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Swizz Beatz Says Alicia Keys Is a 'Gift to This World' as He Celebrates Her Birthday: 'Facts'
jessica biel and justin timberlake
Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel's Sweetest Family Photos
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Show Off Their Ab Workout: 'Swolemates'
Justin Timberlake and his wife, the American Actress and bikini-clad Jessica Biel show off some PDA with a kiss out on the Mediterranean waters on their sun kissed Italian holiday
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Share PDA During Italian Getaway