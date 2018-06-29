Patricia Clarkson got a little “Filthy” on Thursday’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, discussing Justin Timberlake‘s “Man of the Woods.”

The Oscar-nominated actress, 58, starred alongside Timberlake in the 2011 romantic comedy Friends with Benefits — where she caught a glimpse of the “SexyBack” singer’s sexy front.

“Yeah… I had the good fortune to get to see him… all there,” Clarkson said, claiming that Timberlake was “big.”

“They were shooting a scene that he couldn’t keep anything on,” she explained. “And he is a… gorgeous man.”

Asked by Cohen if 37-year-old Timberlake was “gifted below the waist,” Clarkson said an enthusiastically, “Oh, yes.”

She then laughed, admitting, “Oh my God, his mother’s going to kill me.”

Justin Timberlake and Patricia Clarkson Jimi Celeste/Penske Media/REX/Shutterstock

Friends with Benefits starred Timberlake as an emotionally unavailable man who tries to start up a sex-only relationship with his equally emotionally unavailable longtime friend (played by Mila Kunis).

Clarkson played Kunis’ character’s mother in the movie. Jenna Elfman, Bryan Greenberg, Nolan Gould, Richard Jenkins, and Woody Harrelson also starred in the film.

Justin Timberlake in Friends with Benefits Everett

Meanwhile, Clarkson isn’t the only one recently throwing out claims about celebrity penis size.

Ariana Grande recently made headlines when she said her fiancé, Saturday Night Live star’s Pete Davidson, was packing more than just his comedy talent.

The “Side to Side” singer gave a very revealing answer when asked by a fan on Twitter “how long Pete is.” While the fan quickly clarified they meant to ask how long Grande’s Sweetener interlude dedicated to Davidson is, Grande couldn’t resist including a bit of a wink-wink, nudge-nudge aside in her response.

“Like 10 inches? …oh f—…i mean…like a lil over a minute,” she wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

