Justin Timberlake's Upcoming Album is 'Fun,' Timbaland Teases: 'It's Done and It's Coming'

"Now it’s really on him how and when he envisions it to come out," the superstar producer said in a new interview

By
Published on April 15, 2023 01:23 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 13: Timbaland and Justin Timberlake pose backstage during the Songwriters Hall Of Fame 50th Annual Induction And Awards Dinner at The New York Marriott Marquis on June 13, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame)
Timbaland (left) and Justin Timberlake (right) at the Songwriters Hall Of Fame. Photo: Larry Busacca/Getty for Songwriters Hall Of Fame

Justin Timberlake's new album is on the way, according to his right-hand man Timbaland.

The superstar producer, 51, revealed in a new interview with Variety that he and Timberlake, 42, have some new material they've been cooking up to mark the artist's first release since 2018's Man of the Woods.

"We just finished up and everything sounds great," Timbaland said. "Now it's really on him how and when he envisions it to come out, but it's done and it's coming."

As Timbaland explained, the new material with Timberlake is reminiscent of his 2006 Grammy-winning sophomore solo album FutureSex/LoveSounds, which has remained a fan favorite over the last two decades.

"It's fun Justin — it's like FutureSex/LoveSounds but nothing too heavy, just giving you what you expect from us," Timbaland teased. "Music is a young sport — of course, we've both seen a lot of life, but you have to bring out the 13-year-old kid again, you know? We had songs that maybe were too complicated, so we said we want it to feel like FutureSex part two, so we did songs that will fit that."

Justin Timberlake and Timbaland during Justin Timberlake Post MTV Video Music Award Concert Previewing His new Album Release Futuresex/Lovesounds - August 31, 2006 at Roseland Ballroom in New York City, New York, United States.
Justin Timberlake, Timbaland. L. Busacca/WireImage

On FutureSex, Timbaland produced hits including "SexyBack," "My Love" and "What Goes Around… Comes Around."

He and Timberlake have remained close collaborators in the years since — having worked together on the father of two's latest albums, including both parts of The 20/20 Experience and his last effort, Man of the Woods.

FutureSex earned four Grammy nominations back in 2007 — ultimately taking home the awards for best dance recording for "SexyBack" and best rap/sung collaboration for "My Love" with T.I.

Justin Timberlake and Timbaland during 2006 MTV European Music Awards Copenhagen - Show at Bella Centre in Copenhagen, Denmark.
Timbaland and Justin Timberlake at the 2006 MTV European Music Awards. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Timbaland and Timberlake's musical partnership really took shape back in 2002 when Timberlake tapped the producer for his debut studio LP Justified, which included the Timbaland-produced smash "Cry Me a River." The song earned a Grammy for best male pop vocal performance and peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100.

In November, Timbaland opened up to PEOPLE about the 20th anniversary of Timberlake's debut, revealing that "the chemistry was made as soon as we worked from song one."

"I knew I had chemistry with him. Back then, it was talent, but to find those super special ones to come in that room… that's the only way you got in the room, because you had to be special," he said. "But sometimes everybody's chemistry don't mix because each person is special. They special in their own right, but coming together is a different thing."

"We don't work together often," Timbaland later added. "He is an artist so he works on the road, he's got a life. Every time we come together is special. We just making great music, feeding our souls. That fix you get, you're just feeding your soul with what you love, and you're around people who love the same thing."

Also in his new interview with Variety, Timbaland teased new music with Missy Elliott. "People gonna eat it up — and it might reach a just a different demographic of people. It's like it's her doing… not reggaeton but Missy-ton."

