Curls, Cornrows & Cowboy Hats! 12 Must-See Throwbacks of Birthday Boy Justin Timberlake
Take a trip down boy band memory lane as the singer says "Bye, bye, bye" to 39
Teen Heartthrobs
Who can resist these wholesome smiles?
FutureSex/Rhinestoned
The tips of Justin's gloves disappeared in 2000.
Denim Days
The star went all-demin with then-girlfriend Britney Spears in 2001, and we still talk about this iconic fashion moment two decades later.
Bleach Bum
We'll chalk up the buttered-noodle hair and chain wallet to the fact that this pic is from 1998.
Velvet Crush
JT went full force with the velvet tracksuit trend in 2003.
Corn-y Rows
In 2000, JT rocked cornrows with a navy blue bandana.
Mini Me
Even Justin's No Strings Attached doll rocked his overgrown curls in 2000.
Space Cowboy
Hopefully there's a new outfit in that package ... is what we think he's thinking in this vintage pic from 1997.
Sherlock Homies
Now we know what caused the Great Corduroy Shortage of 2001.
LL Cool JT
He's wet. He's in a bucket hat. And this photo is from 1998. We know what you did last summer.
Fashion Faux Pas
The pants say, "Wasssap" (hey, it's 2000). And the turtleneck says, "This photo is old."
Bandana Bandit
Young JT clearly loved his bandanas. It seems as though he had a collection of several in different shades of blue.