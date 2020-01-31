Curls, Cornrows & Cowboy Hats! 12 Must-See Throwbacks of Birthday Boy Justin Timberlake

Take a trip down boy band memory lane as the singer says "Bye, bye, bye" to 39

By People Staff
January 31, 2020 09:50 AM

1 of 12

Teen Heartthrobs 

Credit: Fred Duval/FilmMagic

Who can resist these wholesome smiles?

2 of 12

FutureSex/Rhinestoned

Credit: Steve Grayson/Getty

The tips of Justin's gloves disappeared in 2000.

3 of 12

Denim Days

Credit: Lisa Rose/JPI

The star went all-demin with then-girlfriend Britney Spears in 2001, and we still talk about this iconic fashion moment two decades later.

4 of 12

Bleach Bum

Credit: Miranda Shen/Celebrity Photo

We'll chalk up the buttered-noodle hair and chain wallet to the fact that this pic is from 1998.

5 of 12

Velvet Crush

Credit: Richard Young/Rex USA

JT went full force with the velvet tracksuit trend in 2003.

6 of 12

Corn-y Rows

Credit: Trapper Frank/Corbis

In 2000, JT rocked cornrows with a navy blue bandana.

7 of 12

Mini Me

Credit: Mitchell Gerber/Corbis

Even Justin's No Strings Attached doll rocked his overgrown curls in 2000.

8 of 12

Space Cowboy

Credit: Andre Csillag/Rex USA

Hopefully there's a new outfit in that package ... is what we think he's thinking in this vintage pic from 1997.

9 of 12

Sherlock Homies

Credit: SGranitz/Wireimage

Now we know what caused the Great Corduroy Shortage of 2001.

10 of 12

LL Cool JT

Credit: Ron Wolfson/Getty

He's wet. He's in a bucket hat. And this photo is from 1998. We know what you did last summer.

11 of 12

Fashion Faux Pas

Credit: Gilbert Flores/Celebrity Photo

The pants say, "Wasssap" (hey, it's 2000). And the turtleneck says, "This photo is old."

12 of 12

Bandana Bandit

Credit: Chris Hondros/Newsmakers

Young JT clearly loved his bandanas. It seems as though he had a collection of several in different shades of blue.

