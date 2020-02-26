Justin Timberlake and SZA Team Up for Uplifting Bop 'The Other Side' from Upcoming Trolls World Tour Movie

Justin Timberlake and SZA are here with an anti-FOMO message in new song, “The Other Side.”

In the first single to be released from the upcoming Trolls World Tour (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) — available March 13 — Timberlake and SZA have teamed up to bring us an uptempo single that warns “the grass ain’t always greener on the other side.” In the 90’s hip-hop-inspired accompanying video, Timberlake and SZA sing into a fisheye lens, while the latter dons many a disco-themed outfit and JT performs some of his signature dance moves. SZA gets in on the choreo action too, even taking a tumble at one point which she gracefully brushes off. Hey, the song’s message is all not sweating the small stuff, after all.

Image zoom Sza and Justin Timberlake Justin Timberlake/ Youtube

Timberlake wrote and performed new original music for the upcoming Trolls sequel, which also includes tracks from the cast and some of today’s top artists including Kelly Clarkson, Anderson. Paak, Mary J. Blige, Anna Kendrick, George Clinton, Dierks Bentley, Anthony Ramos and more.

“It has been such a fun process writing and executive producing for this project,” said Timberlake in a statement. “Being able to bring together different creatives from various disciplines and genres has been the most rewarding part. Creating something that serves the movie while still being able to exist apart from it has been a fun challenge that was made even more exciting by working with the other amazing artists that helped us put this together.”

Timberlake and Kendrick return to star in Trolls World Tour, out April 17. Watch the video for “The Other Side” above.

