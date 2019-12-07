Justin Timberlake Seen for the First Time Since His Public Apology for Holding Hands with Costar

Justin Timberlake was spotted out and about on Thursday for the first time since he apologized to his family.

The singer, 38 — who has been married to wife Jessica Biel for seven years — was photographed in New Orleans after a CrossFit workout. He was wearing a gray Nike T-shirt and navy blue shorts along with his wedding ring.

On Nov. 23, Timberlake was photographed holding hands with his costar Alisha Wainwright on a balcony during an outing with friends in New Orleans. The two are starring in an upcoming film project.

Timberlake has since apologized to his wife and son for his “strong lapse in judgment” in a lengthy statement that he shared on his Instagram Wednesday night. In the post, Timberlake assured fans that “nothing happened” between him and his costar.

In the apology the “Suit and Tie” singer shared on his Instagram, Timberlake wrote, “I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family, I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love.”

“A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar,” he continued. “I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better.”

Timberlake went on to address his son, 4-year-old son Silas.

“This is not the example I want to set for my son,” he added. “I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that.”

When Timberlake was seen hand-holding with his Palmer costar Wainwright in footage and photos shared by The Sun, the two were hanging out with a group of friends at a New Orleans bar.

According to a rep for Wainwright, “There is no validity to this speculation. They are currently working on a project together. Members of the cast and crew were all together.”

Biel, 37, has yet to speak out publicly regarding her husband’s interaction, but sources close to the couple tell PEOPLE that the pair are “working through” the issue.

A source close to Biel told PEOPLE that the pair — will “work through this. It was good that he apologized publicly but obviously, the real work he is doing is in private and hopefully this was just a bad drunken night of this type of behavior.”

Another source previously told PEOPLE that the night shared by the costars was “completely innocent” and that everyone was “just hanging out.”

“The video may look a way, but literally it was nothing. It was some friends, members of the team, crew and people like that. They all know each other and were hanging,” the source said. “Like come on, they’re on an open balcony in New Orleans and he’s famous. It was nothing.”