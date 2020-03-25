Justin Timberlake Says 'We Need to Stick Together' While Social Distancing with His Family

Image zoom Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic

Justin Timberlake is — quite literally — a “Man of the Woods” amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

On Wednesday, the singer, 39, shared a scenic photo to Instagram of wife Jessica Biel and their dog in the middle of a snowy mountain range, where he and the actress, 38, are social distancing (likely with their 4-year-old son, Silas) as the number of coronavirus cases continue to rise in the United States.

“Out here social distancing with the fam and a lot of these🌲🌲🌲 I hope you guys are staying safe and healthy,” Timberlake captioned the photo. “We need to stick together and look out for each other during this crazy time. Go through my stories for some ways you can support your local communities. While there’s a lot of chaos and confusion right now, there’s also a lot of good and so many ways to help. 🙏🏼 Spread the word @feedingamerica @americanredcross @savethechildren @wckitchen.”

In his Instagram Stories, Timberlake linked to the donation pages for Feeding America and Save the Children, as well as the websites for American Red Cross and World Central Kitchen. Each of these non-profit organizations have been hard at work responding to the COVID-19 crisis and helping people in need.

Though it’s not immediately clear where Timberlake and Biel are social distancing, they could be in Colorado with Biel’s family or at their home in Montana.

Last week, Ellen DeGeneres shared a video to Instagram of herself calling Timberlake and Biel while self-isolating at home.

“Justin?” DeGeneres, 62, said. “What are you doing?”

“Nothing,” Timberlake said somberly as Biel chimed in to say “Hey Ellen.” When DeGeneres asked Biel what she was doing, she also replied, “Nothing.”

“All right, well I’ll talk to you later,” DeGeneres said.

Timberlake and Biel — who have been married since 2012 — appear to have moved on in the months since the former *NSYNC singer was spotted holding hands with Alisha Wainwright, his costar in the upcoming film Palmer, in New Orleans in November 2019.

Earlier this month, Timberlake threw Biel a pajama party to celebrate her birthday and called her “the LOVE of my life” on Instagram. In February, he showed his support for Biel by accompanying her to the season 3 premiere of her acclaimed TV series The Sinner in Los Angeles.

As of Wednesday afternoon, at least 59,502 people across the U.S. have tested positive for coronavirus and at least 804 patients have died from coronavirus-related illness, according to a New York Times database.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.