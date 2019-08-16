Justin Timberlake Shares Behind-the-Scenes Clip of His Potential Collab with Lizzo in the Studio

Justin Timberlake and breakout star Lizzo are cooking up some heat in the studio!

On Thursday, Timberlake, 38, shared a behind-the-scenes clip of himself in the studio with Lizzo, jamming out to what appears to be their new joint track.

“… @Lizzo flames, brb,” Timberlake captioned the clip, which shows him dancing as Lizzo, 31, excitedly waves her arms up and down to the lyrics “Get back, get back” of the bouncy song.

Timberlake did not elaborate on when the track will be released or its title.

It’s been a pretty big year for Lizzo, who released her album Cuz I Love You in April.

The star has graced a several magazine covers — including Essence, Allure and Love — and stunned the audience at the 2019 BET Awards in June with an epic performance of her hit “Truth Hurts.”

Lizzo is also set to perform at the 2019 MTV VMAS, which are airing from New Jersey on August 26.

While it’s safe to say the singer is on a roll, her road to success has been paved with challenges.

In June, Lizzo revealed that two years ago, she was ready to give up on her dream.

“It was a long road,” Lizzo previously told PEOPLE of her career.

Indeed, Lizzo (real name: Melissa Jefferson) has been hustling to make a name for herself for 10 years.

Born in Detroit and raised in Houston (where she trained to become a classical flutist), Lizzo moved to Minneapolis in 2011 to pursue music. She quickly became a local celebrity in the city’s hip-hop community — and was even a protégée of Minnesota native Prince, performing at Paisley Park and recording with the icon before his death.

Lizzo’s big break came in 2016, when she signed a major label deal with Atlantic Records. Nearly a year after releasing her acclaimed Coconut Oil EP, Lizzo dropped her rowdy breakup bop “Truth Hurts” in September 2017. But she was devastated by the initial response — or lack thereof.

“The day I released ‘Truth Hurts’ was probably one of the darkest days I’ve had ever in my career. I remember thinking, ‘If I quit music now, nobody would notice. This is my best song ever, and nobody cares,’” Lizzo recalled. “I was like, ‘F— it, I’m done.’ And a lot of people rallied; my producer, my publicist and my family, they were like, ‘Just keep going because this is the darkest before the dawn.’”

Sure enough, nearly two years later, Lizzo scored her first Top 10 hit with “Truth Hurts,” which currently sits at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100. The empowerment anthem garnered renewed attention in April, when it appeared in the Netflix rom-com Someone Great starring Gina Rodriguez.

“Who would have thunk?” Lizzo pondered. “What a moment in a movie can do for an artist is crazy. I had everything else: the hard work, the good music, touring — but then there’s that extra-special magic that nobody really knows what it is that can really change your life.”

Added the star: “Now the song that made me want to quit is the song that everyone’s falling in love with me for, which is such a testament to journeys: Your darkest day turns into your brightest triumph.”