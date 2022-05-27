Justin Timberlake Sells His Music Catalog in Deal Worth a Reported $100 Million

The agreement includes copyrights of approximately 200 songs that Timberlake wrote or co-wrote. The private equity firm will have the musician's hit songs including "SexyBack," "Can't Stop the Feeling" and "Mirrors" under their control.

Though the financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, it's estimated to be worth just over $100 million, people familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal .

"Justin Timberlake is not only one of the most influential artists of the last 20 years but he's also one of the greatest songwriters of all time," said Merck Mercuriadis, founder and CEO of Hipgnosis Song Management, in a press release. "His hit songs including 'Cry Me A River,' 'Rock Your Body,' 'SexyBack,' 'My Love,' 'What Goes Around… Comes Around,' 'Suit & Tie,' 'Mirrors' and 'Can't Stop The Feeling' are amongst the most iconic of the period."