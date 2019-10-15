Justin Timberlake Says He’s Found ‘That Person’ in Wife Jessica Biel: 'I Can't Go Back'

Justin Timberlake is madly in love with his leading lady, Jessica Biel — so much so that the Grammy winner had nothing but sweet words to share about his wife of nearly seven years.

“It’s like, once you find that person, it’s like a baptism, where you’re like, ‘I can’t go back,’ you know what I mean?” he told Entertainment Tonight in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee on Monday. “Like, I don’t, I can’t go back, so, which is what fatherhood’s like too.”

Timberlake also revealed that Biel was his ultimate support system during one of his most difficult times when he was put on vocal rest and forced to cancel several performances last year.

“I think anybody out there, you know, you go through anything, to have somebody by your side to really go through it with you and get in the mud with you, so to speak, I’m sure you know what that’s like,” he told ET.

As for raising a family, Timberlake told Beats 1’s Zane Lowe last winter that he’s “enjoying the ride” with Biel and their 4-year-old son, Silas Randall.

“I want to have as many kids as we can if I’m being honest,” he said.

In 2018, Biel told PEOPLE the key to the famous couple’s strong marriage is “communication, communication, communication.”

“The ability to be really honest about how you’re feeling and what your needs are. Just be able to communicate really honestly with your partner. That’s worked for us so far,” the Sinner star said at the time. “I would never want to speak on anyone else’s relationship, but that’s what we do.”

The happily-married pair, who was recently snapped at the Louis Vuitton show during Paris Fashion Week in September, wed on Oct. 19, 2012, at the Borgo Egnazia resort in Puglia, Italy.