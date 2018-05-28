Justin Timberlake Bonds with Santa Fe High School Shooting Survivor at Hospital

Justin Timberlake is lending his support to one of the victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting.

On Friday morning, the Man of the Woods singer visited with Sarah Salazar, one of the 13 students who was injured following a mass shooting at the Texas school earlier this month.

Salazar’s mother, Sonia Lopez-Puentes, documented the singer’s visit by sharing a photo of the pair smiling together on Facebook. “Justin Timberlake visited Sarah Salazar this morning and brought her a gift,” Lopez-Puentes wrote alongside the image.

Timberlake’s visit occurred while the 37-year-old was in Houston as part of his Man of the Woods world tour.

RELATED: Tearful Kelly Clarkson Opens Billboard Music Awards with Tribute to Santa Fe Shooting Victims

According to a GoFundMe Page created for the student by her aunt, Salazar “was shot from the neck down to her thigh” and after undergoing “emergency surgery,” she was taken to the ICU, where she’s currently being intubated. Her other injuries include a shattered shoulder, several rib fractures, and a fractured mandible.

While according to a recent update, the student is in “fair condition,” she still has a “long road to recovery.”

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

While 10 people died in the shooting, 13 more were wounded when a 17-year-old student opened fire at the school.

RELATED: Heartbreak and Outrage: These Are the Victims of the Santa Fe High School Shooting in Texas

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday at a press conference that the suspect, identified as Dimitrios Pagourtzis, allegedly used a .38 revolver and a shotgun, which were owned legally by his father. It’s unclear how the suspect obtained the weapons.