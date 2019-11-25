Justin Timberlake Returns to Work on Palmer After Holding Hands with Costar Alisha Wainwright

It’s business as usual for Justin Timberlake.

Two days after he was spotted holding hands with Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright, the singer and actor was seen back at work on their movie’s set in New Orleans on Monday.

Timberlake, 38, arrived at his trailer dressed a black sweatshirt and grey sweatpants and was later seen heading to film scenes in a navy work uniform.

On Saturday, Timberlake, who shares 4-year-old son Silas with wife of seven years Jessica Biel, was photographed on a night out with Wainwright and a group of friends in New Orleans, as seen in a video and photos posted by The Sun.

In the footage, Wainwright, 30, can be seen resting her hand on his knee and the two appear to be holding hands.

However, a source with direct knowledge of the incident recently told PEOPLE that Timberlake and Wainwright’s interactions that night were “completely innocent.”

“It’s a balcony with a group of people and it was definitely nothing happening,” the source said. “He’s down there shooting [his film] Palmer, they’re starring in the movie together and they’re cool and everybody was just hanging out.”

The source added, “The video may look a way, but literally it was nothing. It was some friends, members of the team, crew and people like that. They all know each other and were hanging. Like come on, they’re on an open balcony in New Orleans and he’s famous. It was nothing.”

In addition, a rep for Wainwright told PEOPLE: “There is no validity to this speculation. They are currently working on a project together. Members of the cast and crew were all together.”

In the Fisher Stevens-directed Palmer, Timberlake stars as Eddie Palmer, a one-time college football star who ends up serving time in jail and later returns to his hometown to try and pick up the pieces. Wainwright portrays Maggie Hayes, a teacher who starts a relationship with Timberlake’s Eddie.

Wainwright got her big acting break when she was cast in the Freeform supernatural drama Shadowhunters in 2016. Then she starred in Netflix’s Raising Dion, opposite Michael B. Jordan, who portrayed her on-screen husband.