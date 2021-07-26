Justin Timberlake Responds to Lance Bass' Viral TikTok About Him Not Texting Back

Justin Timberlake joked that parenthood was to blame for his slow texting skills after Lance Bass shaded him online

Justin Timberlake is giving Lance Bass a little insight on the hectic life that comes with being a parent.

On Sunday, Bass, 42, hopped onto a popular TikTok trend, sharing a clip of himself dancing along with a message saying, "When JT finally responds to my text…," implying that Timberlake, 40, doesn't answer his messages often.

"It's the little things. Mission accomplished," he captioned the hilariously shady video, which received over 19 million views on the platform. Bass also gave a shout out to the 20th anniversary of *NSYNC's fourth and final studio album, Celebrity, telling fans to comment their favorite songs from the record.

Though several of the singer's followers asked if there was beef between the former boy band members, Timberlake soon chimed in to defend his texting game.

"Once those babies show up… your unavailability will all make sense, bro 😂😂😂," he teased.

"Touché!" Bass replied, later sharing their exchange on his Instagram Story.

The 10-time Grammy winner shares sons, Phineas, 11 months, and Silas, 6, with wife Jessica Biel, whom he married in 2012. The proud parent is vocal about his love for fatherhood, most recently sharing sweet snaps with his kids on Father's Day.

"Being a dad is better than I ever could have imagined. Thankful to my dads and my grandfathers for leading the way, making the sacrifices for me to live out my dreams, and for teaching me that REAL LIFE happens in all the little moments," Timberlake posted on Instagram. "Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there!!!"

Meanwhile, Bass and his husband Michael Turchin — who wed in 2014 — look forward to becoming first-time dads this fall. Last month, the couple told PEOPLE that they are expecting boy/girl twins in November via surrogacy.

"It has been quite the journey," Bass said at the time, referring to years of surrogacy attempts, failed IVF treatments and a miscarriage.

"I grew up in this family unit where I dreamt of having a kid and having that dynamic. And sometimes in your life you feel like, 'Okay, I'll never be able to have that. I'm not supposed to have that.' But now we're realizing, 'No, we do need that. We deserve that and we can have this,'" he told PEOPLE. "And I love that our mentality is definitely changing in the community."

Bass continued, "There are not many great examples of gay couples having families in the public eye. We knew that we wanted to be very open and transparent with our experience because we wanted gay couples to be able to relate to us and say, 'Oh my gosh, we're going through that too.' Or like, 'Oh, now that's, hopefully, what we can do.' And give them a kind of a blueprint of how to do it.