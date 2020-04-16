Justin Timberlake Responds to Ex Britney Spears Discussing Their Breakup and Dancing to His Song

Image zoom

Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears are friendly exes!

On Wednesday, afters Spears, 38, posted a fun video of herself dancing to Timberlake’s song “Filthy,” the singer commented with his approval.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“😂🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻” Timberlake, 39, wrote on the post as captured by the Instagram account Comments by Celebs.

The sweet exchange provided both nostalgia and joy for fans as one social media user commented under the account’s post, “This is the most legendary interaction.”

“This is what the world needed right now,” another fan wrote.

“OH MY GOD. I HAVE NO WORDS AND SO MANY QUESTIONS,” Kim Kardashian West‘s former assistant Stephanie Shepherd commented.

“Omg. Can we just go back to 2000/2001,” another fan wrote.

In the clip, Spears, who sported a white cropped top and white shorts, performs a series of twirls and hip movements to the tune outside on her balcony.

“This is my version of Snapchat or TikTok or whatever the cool thing you’re supposed to do these days 😅😅😅💃!!!!!” Spears captioned the shot.

RELATED: Britney Spears Dances to Ex Justin Timberlake’s Song: ‘We Had One of the World’s Biggest Breakups’

“As you can see I’m not really dancing folks… I’m just very bored,” Spears continued, in reference to practicing social distancing at her home.

Spears’ boyfriend Sam Asghari raved over her moves, writing, “Snapchat, Instagram TikTok, Facebook even Myspace was inspired by you 🔥🙌❤️.”

Spears then went on to address her history with Timberlake in the caption. The former couple dated for three years before breaking up in 2002.

“PS I know we had one of the world’s biggest breakups 20 years ago…. but hey the man is a genius!!!!” Spears said, praising her ex.

“Great song JT!!!!! Psssss if you KNOW WHAT’S GOOD!!!!!” Spears wrote, adding a wink face, tongue out emoji.

Spears later shared a part two of her dancing to the track, which included more twirls.

“14 turns wheeeeee,” she captioned the video.

Image zoom Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears

Spears has long been rumored to be the inspiration for the track “Cry Me a River,” which Timberlake revealed he wrote in “two hours” in his book Hindsight: & All the Things I Can’t See in Front of Me.

“I’ve been scorned. I’ve been pissed off,” he explains. “I wrote ‘Cry Me a River’ in two hours. I didn’t plan on writing it,” Timberlake wrote in his book.

RELATED: Justin Timberlake Has No Regrets About His and Britney Spears’ Iconic Matching Denim Look

Timberlake has since moved on and married actress Jessica Biel in 2012. The couple share son Silas Randall, 5.

Spears shares sons Sean, 14, and Jayden James, 13, with ex-husband Kevin Federline.