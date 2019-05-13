Justin Timberlake Receives Honorary Doctorate from Berklee College of Music

That’s Dr. Timberlake to you!

Justin Timberlake received an honorary doctorate from the Berklee College of Music in Boston Saturday, delivering a heartfelt speech that also included a sweet shout-out to wife Jessica Biel.

The 10-time Grammy winner celebrated his achievement on Instagram, where he shared a photo of him holding up his new credentials while wearing his cap and gown.

“No Dream is too big!!! Keep chasing!!! Trust me… I’m a DOCTOR!! 🤣👨‍🎓 But, for real… THANK YOU to @berkleecollege for this incredible honor—I’m very humbled and grateful,” he captioned the post.

The “Mirrors” singer, 38, also shared a hilarious video of him in his cap and gown singing, “Ooh y’all messed up now, turned me into a doctor! Y’all messed up.”

He followed that with a photo of him exiting a private plane holding what appears to be a bottle of wine, which he captioned, “Ok, now time to celebrate….”

Timberlake received congratulations on the doctorate from stars like Reese Witherspoon, Lily Collins, Josh Brolin, Brandi Carlile and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who commented, “Congrats my friend. So technically, you can now examine a new ‘rash’ I’ve developed.”

Biel also weighed in with a sweet comment: “Literally every hat looks good on you, but this is my favorite one ❤️.”

Timberlake, who rose to fame as a member of *NSYNC, was honored with a doctorate for “his influence on pop music, his versatility, and for being an inspiration to others,” according to Berklee.

In his speech, he told graduating students not to be discouraged by failure, as it’s what will shape their paths.

“You’re defined by what you define failure as. It’s not a thing if it leads you to your success. It’s all part of the journey,” he said. “I hope that in the years to come, two things will happen: one, I will represent you in the way that you most hope for. And two, I look around and see this graduating class. Meet me at the studio. I want to see y’all!”

The singer also made sure to shout-out Biel, who he married in 2012, as well as his mom, Lynn, who were both in attendance.

“There are so many people that have conspired for me to be standing here today. My wife, who inspires me every day,” he said, according to video of his speech. “I won’t tell you to get married or not get married, but, I will say this to you, find someone who is better than you and convince them to spend their lives with you.”

Meanwhile, hip-hop star Missy Elliott, 47, also received a doctorate during the same ceremony, and celebrated with an Instagram video featuring her dancing to “Optimistic” by Sounds of Blackness.

“CREATE YOUR OWN LANE!!!! Sincerely Dr. MISSY ELLIOTT🙌🏾🙌🏾,” she captioned the post.

According to Berklee, she is the first hip-hop artist to receive an honorary doctorate from the school, and was honored for “bending genres, breaking stereotypes, and pushing musical, visual and stylistic boundaries.”

She and Timberlake attended a celebratory concert Friday in Boston, where graduating students played some of their biggest hits, including “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly),” “Get Ur Freak On,” “Cry Me a River,” and “Rock Your Body.”

At the concert, Timberlake was snapped sharing a kiss on the lips with Biel as the crowd cheered them on.

Earlier that day, Timberlake also made an appearance at the prestigious school to discuss his deep love of music, which has guided him throughout his career.

“I’m in love with songs and the feel of music. I dare to suck when I’m writing them, though I try to make it look easy when I’m onstage,” he told the crowd at Berklee Performance Center stage, according to the Boston Globe.

“It always comes down to a really great song,” he added.

Hamilton composer Alex Lacamoire, who graduated from the school in 1995, also received an honorary doctorate.