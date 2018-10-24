Justin Timberlake Postpones NYC Show Due to 'Severely Bruised' Vocal Cords

Justin Timberlake was forced to postpone his New York City show on Wednesday night due to “severely bruised” vocal cords.

The “Say Something” singer, who’s currently on the road on his Man of the Woods Tour, announced the news on Instagram just hours before the show at Madison Square Garden to reveal his doctors had ordered him to rest.

“Hey guys, I’m sorry to announce I have to postpone the show at MSG tonight on doctor’s orders,” he wrote. “My vocal cords are severely bruised. I’m gonna make this up to you and the new show will be on my birthday, January 31. More info to come. Again I’m so sorry to do this, but excited to see you soon. Love, J.”

RELATED: Justin Timberlake Defends ‘Sis’ Pink After She Rebuts Reports She Canceled Show for a Beach Day

Justin Timberlake Kevin Mazur/Getty

The pop star, 37, has a few days to take it easy before he’s expected back on stage on Oct. 28 in Buffalo, NY.

Throughout the electric show — produced by the creative and design studio Fireplay — Timberlake performs cuts from his canon of classics (“Cry Me a River” (complete with smoky river), “SexyBack,” “Suit & Tie”) and his 2016 song of the summer “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” as well as tracks off his latest album, Man of the Woods.

Timberlake postponed the N.Y.C. date to his 38th birthday on Jan. 31, 2019, which now marks the tour’s wrap date.