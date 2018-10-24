Justin Timberlake Postpones NYC Show Due to 'Severely Bruised' Vocal Cords

Nicole Sands
October 24, 2018 05:55 PM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Justin Timberlake was forced to postpone his New York City show on Wednesday night due to “severely bruised” vocal cords.

The “Say Something” singer, who’s currently on the road on his Man of the Woods Tour, announced the news on Instagram just hours before the show at Madison Square Garden to reveal his doctors had ordered him to rest.

“Hey guys, I’m sorry to announce I have to postpone the show at MSG tonight on doctor’s orders,” he wrote. “My vocal cords are severely bruised. I’m gonna make this up to you and the new show will be on my birthday, January 31. More info to come. Again I’m so sorry to do this, but excited to see you soon. Love, J.”

RELATED: Justin Timberlake Defends ‘Sis’ Pink After She Rebuts Reports She Canceled Show for a Beach Day

Justin Timberlake
Kevin Mazur/Getty

The pop star, 37, has a few days to take it easy before he’s expected back on stage on Oct. 28 in Buffalo, NY.

Throughout the electric show — produced by the creative and design studio Fireplay — Timberlake performs cuts from his canon of classics (“Cry Me a River” (complete with smoky river), “SexyBack,” “Suit & Tie”) and his 2016 song of the summer “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” as well as tracks off his latest album, Man of the Woods.

Timberlake postponed the N.Y.C. date to his 38th birthday on Jan. 31, 2019, which now marks the tour’s wrap date.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Stay in the Know

Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story
Sign up Now

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.