Justin Timberlake Postpones Los Angeles Concert Due to Ongoing Bruised Vocal Cord Recovery

Justin Timberlake‘s healing process is moving rather slowly.

The pop star, 37, announced Monday that he is postponing another concert due to his ongoing bruised vocal cord recovery.

“As a result of bruised vocal cords, the Justin Timberlake Man of The Woods concert currently scheduled for Nov. 27 at Staples Center in Los Angeles is postponed,” a statement read. “Fans are advised to hold onto their tickets pending updated show information as they will be honored at the rescheduled event. Justin Timberlake is sorry for the inconvenience to his fans.”

In October, the New York Times best-selling author of Hindsight announced the news on Instagram just hours before a show in New York City at Madison Square Garden that his doctors had ordered him to rest.

“Hey guys, I’m sorry to announce I have to postpone the show at MSG tonight on doctor’s orders,” he wrote. “My vocal cords are severely bruised. I’m gonna make this up to you and the new show will be on my birthday, January 31. More info to come. Again I’m so sorry to do this, but excited to see you soon. Love, J.”

Timberlake then postponed planned shows in Buffalo, New York, and Tacoma, Washington. His Los Angeles concert was to be his first back since the injury.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

Throughout the electric show — produced by the creative and design studio Fireplay — Timberlake performs cuts from his canon of classics (“Cry Me a River” (complete with smoky river), “SexyBack,” “Suit & Tie”) and his 2016 song of the summer “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” as well as tracks off his latest album, Man of the Woods.

The *NSYNC alum previously had an operation to remove his throat nodules — benign growths on the vocal cords — in 2005.

Timberlake is making the most of his condition, though. He recently appeared on The Tonight Show hosted by Jimmy Fallon with his wife, Jessica Biel, and he couldn’t speak the entire time. The trio played the “Best Friends Game,” where Fallon and Biel, 36, were asked questions about Timberlake, and all three had to write down answers to them on their own blank cards.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for American Express

Highlights from the game included when Fallon correctly guessed that Timberlake’s safe word is “pineapple.” Of course, Biel knew it, too, and she punched her host when she realized the secret was out. “Things just got weird,” Timberlake mouthed.

The pièce de résistance? When Fallon correctly guessed the number his guest was thinking of between 1 and 5000. Biel, sadly, was nowhere close. In protest, she jokingly removed her wedding band, handed it to Fallon and walked off the stage.